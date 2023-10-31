Rahul Dravid does throwdowns to Shreyas Iyer in nets to address his short-ball struggles

To his credit, Iyer responded adeptly with powerful strikes and consistently dispatched the ball into the stands.

In preparation for the 2023 ODI World Cup match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai this Thursday (Nov 2), India's No.4 batter Shreyas Iyer has been diligently addressing his recurring vulnerability against short-pitched deliveries. The optional training session was entirely dedicated to honing Iyer's skills against short balls. Notable absentees included the top-order trio of captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill.

Iyer's challenges with short-pitched deliveries and his pursuit of substantial scores in the pivotal number four position have garnered significant attention from both the team management and the player himself. This was evident in Iyer's focused approach during Tuesday's training session.

The right-handed batter faced a barrage of short balls from specialized throwers during the nearly two-hour session under the sun. While he initially practiced against local net bowlers, the session's primary emphasis shifted towards having Iyer confront a multitude of short balls delivered by India's throwdown specialists: D. Raghavendra, the left-handed Sri Lankan Nuwan Seneviratne, and batting coach Vikram Rathour, among others.

Iyer displayed good adaptability to short-pitched deliveries

Towards the end, Iyer also received throwdowns from India's head coach Rahul Dravid, who, for a change, even delivered a few balls for Iyer to drive, while the bowling coach Paras Mhambrey observed from a distance.

Among the coaches participating in the throwdown sessions for Iyer was the team's fielding coach T. Dilip, whose distinctive award ceremonies for the best fielder after every match have become a captivating feature for fans.

Iyer had previously succumbed to the short ball both in Dharamsala and in the last game against England in Lucknow. To his credit, Iyer responded adeptly with powerful strikes, consistently dispatching the ball into the stands.

