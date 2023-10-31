"The medical panel had no choice..": PCB shares update on Shadab Khan's concussion injury

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) provided an update on the health of all-rounder Shadab Khan ahead of Pakistan's encounter with Bangladesh at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens. Shadab Khan sustained a concussion during Pakistan's match against South Africa, necessitating the use of a concussion substitute, Usama Mir, who was subsequently included in Pakistan’s starting eleven.

Usama, who secured two wickets in the match, has retained his position in the Pakistan XI for today’s clash against Bangladesh, while Shadab is still sidelined, as he has yet to recover from the concussion.

“After a thorough assessment, the medical panel had no choice but to rule him out of the match against Bangladesh. Every precaution is being taken, keeping in mind his health and wellbeing. He will continue to be assessed,” the PCB media release said.

This incident marks Shadab's third concussion since September of the previous year. He had a collision with his Sussex teammate while fielding in the Vitality T20 Blast in May of this year, and previously during the Asia Cup final last year in Dubai, when his head collided with Asif Ali’s elbow while fielding.

Shadab Khan had a lacklustre 2023 ODI World Cup so far

Shadab's performance in the World Cup thus far has not been particularly impressive, as he has only managed to secure two wickets in the four games he has bowled, with an average of 90 and an economy rate of 6.43. Nevertheless, he has shown promise with the bat, often operating somewhat under the radar. Across four innings, he has accumulated 117 runs, boasting an average of 29.2 and a strike rate of 103.5.

Today, the Pakistan cricket team faces Bangladesh in Match 31 of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. This match holds significant importance for Pakistan, as it is a must-win to maintain their hopes of reaching the semi-finals in the World Cup.

