PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Why Imam-ul-Haq can be a good captaincy option against Bangladesh

Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in the first match of the Super Fours stage in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Wednesday (September 6).

As a fantasy player, this match is definitely going to be tough to predict, given the kind of players on both teams.

Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in the first match of the Super Fours stage in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Wednesday (September 6). Both teams will look to kick off this crucial stage with a victory, but Pakistan will start as the favourites in this encounter. They have a good squad, with most of their players in form, making the job arduous for Bangladesh.

As a fantasy player, this match is definitely going to be tough to predict, given the kind of players on both teams. There will be several captaincy options as well to choose from in the fantasy teams. However, Pakistan’s opener, Imam-ul-Haq, can be a left-field choice as a captain.

Imam-ul-Haq has been selected by only 40% of users as of now in Dream11, but he can be a game-changer against Bangladesh. Imam has been terrific in the two ODI innings against Bangladesh. The southpaw has 183 runs at a strike rate of 89.26, including a fifty and a century against the Tigers in the ODIs.

Moreover, Imam-ul-Haq has been amazing in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, where this game will be played. In three ODI innings here, he has 298 runs at an average of 149 and a strike rate of 101.70. Imam has also amassed a fifty and two centuries. He is yet to fail at this venue.

Furthermore, Imam’s recent form has also been quite good. In his last five innings, Imam has crossed the 50-run mark on three different occasions. His last five ODI scores read: 5, 13, 91, 61 & 90. Overall, Imam has 361 runs at an average of 40.11 and a strike rate of 77.30 in nine ODI innings this year.

The track in Lahore has been ideal for the batters this tournament, and he can make full use of it. Consider making him a leader in a few fantasy teams today.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.