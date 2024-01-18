From Saad Baig to Ubaid Shah: 5 Pakistan Players to Watch Out for in U19 World Cup 2024

There is no shortage of talent in Pakistan cricket, and it has been proved every time Pakistan feature in the U-19 trophies.

There is no shortage of talent in Pakistan cricket, and it has been proved every time Pakistan feature in the U-19 trophies. Numerous young talents from the U-19 batch have gone on to do unbelievable things for Pakistan's national team. From batters to bowlers, the quality is superior and exciting.

As Pakistan’s U-19 team gears for another World Cup, the eyes will be on the young guns raring to go. There are several dynamic players in the squad announced. Pakistan U-19 will definitely pose a major threat to other teams in the competition.

We look at the five Pakistan’s U-19 players to watch out for in the U-19 World Cup 2024.

Saad Baig

The captain of Pakistan’s U-19 team, Saad Baig, is a left-handed middle-order batter with massive potential. He oozes class every time he comes into bat. The 17-year-old has also been in terrific form lately - scoring runs consistently.

Saad has three fifties in the last five innings. He also played a counterattacking 31-run knock against South Africa U-19 in the warmup game in arduous conditions. Saad Baig will bat at No.4 and will have to be flexible with his approach to take the innings forward.

Mohammad Zeeshan

Mohammad Zeeshan is a pacer who can also bat a bit. He is among the brightest players in the team. Zeeshan came into the limelight following his magnificent spell against Nepal U19 in the U-19 Asia Cup in December last year.

Zeeshan snared six wickets while conceding only 19 runs to bundle Nepal on a mere 152. Later, he also played a 20-run cameo, including two boundaries and as many sixes. Zeeshan then took four wickets against India U19 in the next game to help his team win.

Arafat Minhas

Arafat Minhas is a left-arm off-spinner with some experience in the domestic cricket. Minhas was part of Pakistan’s Asian Games squad. So far, the 19-year-old has featured in six T20s and ten List-A games.

Minhas snared four wickets at 12 balls apiece in three Asian Games. He is a skilled bowler with decent control over his variations. Minhas’ experience of playing a bit at a higher level will be handy in the competition.

Ali Asfand

Ali Asfand is a left-arm orthodox spinner who can also bat a bit. He is the vice-captain of Pakistan’s U-19 World Cup squad 2024. Asfand has made his First Class and List–A debut.

He showed his capabilities against Nepal U-19, albeit in a losing cause. Asfand first took two wickets while conceding only 29 runs. Later, he also added 16 runs but couldn’t take his team through.

Ubaid Shah

The current identity of Ubaid Shah is the brother of Naseem Shah. However, Ubaid has the skillsets to carve a niche for himself. He is a right-arm pacer, like his brother.

Ubaid has been performing consistently in the U-19 tournaments. He took four wickets against Afghanistan U-19, three wickets against Bangladesh U-19 and two wickets against India U-19 in the U-19 Asia Cup last year. Ubaid will have the responsibility of bowling in different phases and providing consistent breakthroughs to his team.

