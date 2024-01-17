From Harkirat Bajwa to Harjas Singh: 5 Australia Players to Watch Out for in U19 World Cup 2024

Australia is the second-most successful team in the U19 Men's Cricket World Cup, after India.

South Africa is set to host the ICC U19 World Cup 2024, commencing on January 19. The tournament will feature 16 teams, showcasing a diverse array of young talents from around the world. Australia stands out as one of the most successful teams in the history of U19 World Cup, having secured three titles in the 14 editions held thus far.

Their first triumph came in the tournament's first year, 1988, when they defeated Pakistan by five wickets as hosts of the Youth World Cup. Cameron White led Australia to victory in New Zealand in 2002, making it their second triumph. Their most recent victory came in 2010, defeating Pakistan in the summit clash.

With another exciting edition in the offing, let's take a look at 5 Aussie stars who can steal the limelight in the tournament.

1. Harry Dixon

Harry Dixon is only 18 but is already being likened to David Warner, his childhood idol.

The UK campaign in 2023 capped an extraordinary run of form against England's U19s. He followed that 209-ball 167 with a second-innings 87, and then scores of 51 and 105 in the second Test at Northampton. Against the same opposition in February, he torched 148 off 125 in a one-dayer at Allan Border Field, and then 84no off 56 in a T20 at the same venue.

His youth form led him to his first professional contract with BBL franchise Melbourne Renegades on a two-year deal.

Australia U19 opener Harry Dixon with a brilliant 104-ball century at AB Oval.

Since bringing up the ton has hit three sixes in a row off England spinner Yousef Majid - including one onto the roof of the curators’ office #AUSvENGU19 pic.twitter.com/6tnQXaq9uu — Josh Schönafinger (@joshschon) February 13, 2023

2. Sam Konstas

Long-touted for success, Sutherland product Sam Konstas has won over a number of admirers and the 18-year-old has earned a senior New South Wales call-up in First Class cricket.

Konstas made an unbeaten hundred in a U19 one-day match against England on their August UK tour, with the tourists claiming 50-over and four-day series wins.

3. Raf MacMillan

Rafael is an 18-year-old right-arm off-spinner and a more than capable lower/middle-order right-hand batter. Raf developed into a fine spin bowling prospect, impressing all with his ability to extract turn and bounce on any surface, coupled with his exceptional consistency and variety across all formats. Raf also enjoyed a productive Premier Cricket season in 2021/22, snaring 15 wickets in 2nd Grade at 17.4 from his nine matches.

The New South Wales cricketer was the leading wicket-taker (10) when Australia met England in the five-match Youth ODI series.

4. Harjas Singh

Coming from a humble background, Harjas Singh’s journey from Revesby Workers Cricket Club to the Australia U19 side has been an inspiring one. Harjas Singh is from Sydney and the son of a travel industry worker.

Left-hand batter Harjas Singh is also proud of his Indian connection. Harjas’ parents have constantly supported their son who was looking to pursue his career in cricket since childhood. Harjas Singh did a magnificent job for Australia U19 side and scored a magnificent century against England in Northampton. He also scored 90 against England in Beckenham.

If you're wondering who the young man wearing the turban in the 🇦🇺 dugout is, let us introduce you to Harjas Singh.



You'll hear more of him soon - he struck a ton at age 16 in Sydney's club competition as well as in the Aus U19 Ch'ships last year #AUSvSApic.twitter.com/DREgVp2wwm — 🏏Flashscore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) January 5, 2023

5. Harkirat Bajwa

The Melbourne-based Bajwa, who is a right-hand batter and bowls off spin, is the son of a taxi driver in Melbourne. The Mohali-born Bajwa was also part of the squad in the last U-19 World Cup in the West Indies in 2022. The Aussies had lost in the quarter-finals then and he hopes to improve on their record this time.

Love this stuff: Australia U19 World Cup spinner Harkirat Bajwa having a one-on-one net with Usman Khawaja in the MCG nets two days before the Boxing Day Test #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/X9MBvJXFHo — Louis Cameron (@LouisDBCameron) December 23, 2023

