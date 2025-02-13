Two 10/10: Rating India’s Players on Their Performances From the IND vs ENG ODIs

This was a perfect series for India right before the Champions Trophy 2025.

After a resounding T20I series win, India performed even better in the ODI rubber as they clean-swept England. They were clinical throughout the series and churned out quality performances one after another.

They were dominant in most phases, and England never had a chance, even though they looked good in patches. This was a perfect series for India right before the Champions Trophy 2025.

We build a report card of Indian players by rating their performances.

Rohit Sharma – 6/10

Rohit Sharma blew hot and cold in the series, registering two single-digit scores and a century across three outings. His scores read: 2, 119 & 1. He would have liked more consistency with the willow, but the team management would still be relieved seeing his century in the second game.

Shubman Gill – 10/10

Shubman Gill wouldn’t have got a better series to showcase his ability and show why ODI is his best format. He was the leading run-scorer of this series, accumulating 259 runs at an average of 86.33 and a strike rate of 103.60. He also hit two fifties and a century.

Virat Kohli – 4/10

While Virat Kohli scored a decent half-century in the third ODI, the team would still be concerned. That’s because he showed an obvious pattern with his dismissals in two games he featured in. Kohli would still need to work on his spin game and avoid batting with a faulty technique, as he did in this series.

Shreyas Iyer – 9/10

Shreyas Iyer churned out timely performances to quash all doubts about his position in the team. He was the second-leading run-scorer in the rubber, assembling 181 runs at an average of 60.33 and a strike rate of 123.13, including two fifties. He batted at a good rate, and his game against short balls was really encouraging.

KL Rahul – 5/10

It’s hard to judge KL Rahul in this series since he batted out of position in two out of three games. He had a chance to remain unbeaten in the first two games but got out before closing the game. However, he played a quickfire knock in the final ODI when he finally got a chance to bat at No.5 and showed his class.

Axar Patel – 8/10

Axar Patel was fabulous with bat and ball in this series and deserves all the applause. Despite being promoted to No.5 in the first two ODIs, he scored 52 & 41* before scoring 13 in the final contest. He also snared three wickets and conceded only 4.76 runs per over with the ball.

Hardik Pandya – 5/10

Hardik Pandya didn’t have the kind of series he would have wanted, but he was decent in patches. He didn’t have enough batting chances but did reasonably well. He took three wickets but conceded 6.74 runs per over with the ball.

Ravindra Jadeja – 10/10

Ravindra Jadeja was another top performer in the series. He took six wickets at an average of 10.17 with an economy rate of 3.21, the best in the rubber. He remained unbeaten in both innings he batted in, registering scores of 12* & 11*.

Kuldeep Yadav – 6/10

Kuldeep Yadav was returning after an extended break, so we keep that in mind while rating his performances. He had the figures of 1/53 & 1/38 and had an economy rate of 5.15. He could have liked to get more wickets but would be happy to get some games before the Champions Trophy 2025.

Harshit Rana – 7/10

Harshit Rana did reasonably well in this maiden ODI series by taking wickets regularly. He was the joint second-leading wicket-taker in the rubber, snaring six wickets at 24.33 runs apiece. However, he conceded 6.95 runs per over, which is quite high.

Mohammed Shami – 4/10

India will be slightly concerned with Mohammed Shami’s rhythm since his return to the international arena. He registered the figures of 1/38 & 1/66 and conceded 6.57 runs per over. He bowled loose deliveries sometimes and could have done better in the two games he played.

**Players with a minimum of two matches considered

