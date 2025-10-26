Shortest Ranji Trophy Match: Assam vs Services Create History — A Look At 5 Shortest Ranji Games of All Time

Previously, the Delhi vs Railways fixture from 1961-62 held the record for the shortest Ranji Trophy match.

An unexpected turn of events saw the Assam vs Services clash in the second round of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 to end in just two days. Both of the teams bowled a combined of 90 overs to get to the match result and shattered several long-standing records of the prestigious tournament. Notably, this has registered the fixture as the shortest Ranji Trophy match ever played in history.

Shortest Ranji Trophy Match: Assam vs Services Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Clash Enters Record Books

After opting to bat first, the home side of Assam were bundled out for just 103 runs against the Services. A record six batters of the lineup went back to the pavilion for a duck, while one managed to just get off the mark (1) during the bizarre encounter. Previously, seven batters were dismissed for a duck in an innings in December 1961, which is the most in Ranji Trophy history. The incident took place during the Maharashtra vs Bombay (Mumbai) clash.

However, Assam’s opener Pradyun Saikia top-scored with a brilliant half-century (52), while star Indian batter Riyan Parag also contributed with a crucial 36 runs. On the other hand, Services’ Arjun Sharma and Mohit Jangra bagged a fifer and a three-wicket haul each, including two stunning hat-tricks. The shortest Ranji Trophy match witnessed another record as this was the first time that two different bowlers claimed a hat-trick in the same innings.

While chasing the below-par target, the Services batters could not put up a valiant show to gain the advantage of a huge lead. Instead, a similar underwhelming display with the willow resulted in just a five-run lead over the hosts. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Riyan starred with the ball to register his career-best figures of 10-1-25-5 as Assam bundled them out for only 108 runs.

A total of 25 wickets had been snared on the opening day of the Elite Group C clash. At the stumps of Day 1, Assam were once again in a similar situation, losing half of their lineup for just 65 runs in the second innings. The following day’s action was also no different as the Assamese batters continued to replicate their abysmal first innings show.

This time, three players were dismissed for a duck and four batters returned for single-digit scores. That being said, the Services needed just 71 runs to add consecutive victories in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season. Though Riyan also starred with the ball once again to scalp two crucial wickets early in the second innings, the total was too low to earn their maiden win of the ongoing edition.

Services easily chased the total in just 83 deliveries to top the Elite Group C chart before taking on Uttarakhand. Earlier, they had also outclassed Tripura by an innings and 20 runs in the first round fixture. Meanwhile, the hosts suffered their maiden loss of the season after levelling the previous match against Gujarat. They will next face the Railways in the third round encounter.

Shortest Ranji Trophy Match: List of 5 Shortest Ranji Trophy Clashes in History (By Balls)

BALLS TOTAL RUNS MATCH SEASON 540 359 Assam vs Services 2025-26 547 221 Delhi vs Railways 1961-62 574 359 Tripura vs Rajasthan 2019-20 597 359 Haryana vs Tripura 2019-20 605 237 Madras vs Mysore 1934-35

