Shivam Dube has been a regular part of India T20I squad in recent years. He has made himself a useful player in the middle-order.

However, there are some questions which have been raised regarding his place in the playing XI. His recent form has not been consistent. There are also concerns regarding his bowling.

India also have other options now. Nitish Kumar Reddy has returned from injury and has been included in the squad for the Afghanistan series. Once Hardik Pandya who has been recovering from injury, is fit and available, will be included in the squad directly, and will make it difficult for a player like Shivam Dube to make a way in the XI.

So the main question is, should India stop playing Shivam Dube in T20Is or continue to back him.

Why does India continue to back Shivam Dube in T20Is?

Shivam Dube’s batting in the middle-order is one of the reason that the management has been backing him. Even though he is not a proper bowling option, he can still provide the team 1-2 overs.

He has scored 1,127 runs in 74 T20Is at a strike rate of 152.09. He also has six fifties and has taken 38 wickets. His numbers in 2026 have also been good. He has scored 488 runs in 24 T20I innings at an average of 34.85.

Dube also played some good innings in the T20 World Cup 2026. He scored 66 off 31 balls against the Netherlands and 43 off 25 balls against England in the semi-final. In the final he scored 26* off just eight balls.

He can attack spinners in the middle overs and score boundaries quickly. India do not have many players who can do the same job.

But Shivam Dube’s recent form is a concern

Dube’s overall numbers are good, but his recent performances have not been consistent.

After scoring 42* off 21 balls against England in July, he scored 5, 2, 22 and 14 in his next four T20I innings. He then scored 6* off 3 balls against Zimbabwe.

His bowling has not always been reliable. He has taken 38 T20I wickets, but his economy rate is 9.70.

His latest bowling performance against Afghanistan was also not good. In the first T20I, Dube bowled only one over and gave away 21 runs. Azmatullah Omarzai hit two sixes in the over, while Mujeeb Ur Rahman hit two fours.

This is where the biggest concern comes in for Dube. If he is not able to contribute regularly with the bat and is also not giving India reliable overs, it becomes difficult to keep him ahead of other all-rounders. India need players who can make an impact in at least one department regularly.

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Hardik Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy increase the competition for Shivam Dube

Hardik Pandya’s return will make the competition for places even tougher. Once he is fully fit, he is likely to return to the playing XI.

Hardik also gives India more confidence as a bowling option, which could work against Dube.

Nitish Kumar Reddy has also created a huge competition. His form this year is another major point which will work in his favour. For SRH in IPL 2026, he scored 302 runs in 13 innings and also picked up eight wickets.

If India are looking for someone who can be the fifth or sixth bowling option in the XI, he is a better option than Dube.

Should India stop playing Shivam Dube in T20Is?

India should not stop playing Dube in T20Is completely. He can still play an important role with his six hitting and ability to attack spin. This year with a strike rate of more than 170, he has shown that he still has the ability to score quickly.

However, his place in the XI should not be guaranteed. Dube needs to become more consistent with the bat. His bowling also needs to improve if India want to use him as a proper all-rounder.

With Hardik Pandya expected to return and Nitish Kumar Reddy back from injury, Dube will have more competition for his place. For now, India should continue giving him chances because of what he can offer with the bat.

But if his form does not improve, India have enough other options to consider. At the same time, India should not make a decision based only on a few low scores. Dube has already shown that he can perform in big matches.

Even if India decide to drop him from the playing XI, they should not completely remove him from the T20I setup. He should still be part of the squad. This will also give India a strong backup option.

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