Smriti Mandhana To Ashleigh Gardner — Who Makes It Into Women’s World Cup 2025 Team Of The Tournament?

The Women's World Cup final will be played in Navi Mumbai on November 2.

As this blockbuster edition nears its end with the final IND vs SA clash, fans will be wondering who makes it into the Women’s World Cup 2025 Team of the Tournament. It has arguably been the best-ever edition of the marquee ICC women’s event, with plenty of nail-biting finishes and some incredible individual performances.

The competition is set for a gripping conclusion in India women vs South Africa women final. Here we take a look at some of the top performers and try to come up with the strongest XI for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.

Smriti Mandhana

(Matches – 8, Runs – 389, Average – 55.57, Strike rate – 102.30)

Smriti Mandhana has been a key player for India in reaching the World Cup final. She was excellent against Australia in the group stage, hitting 80 off 66. She followed it up with 88 off 94 against England in the next game. Mandhana’s best came in the must-win clash versus New Zealand, where she smashed 109 in 95 deliveries.

Laura Wolvaardt

(Matches – 8, Runs – 470, Average – 67.14, Strike rate – 97.91)

Laura Wolvaardt was instrumental in setting up the IND vs SA World Cup final. She delivered arguably the greatest knock by a Proteas batter in ICC tournaments. She blasted 169 off 143 deliveries, with the last 69 runs coming in just 28 balls, in what was an insane acceleration. Apart from that, Wolvaardt also registered three fifties in the competition.

Jemimah Rodrigues

(Matches – 7, Runs – 268, Average – 67, Strike rate – 106.34)

Jemimah Rodrigues was dropped for one game in the tournament, but she fired back with one of the best-ever knocks in the sport. Chasing a mammoth 339 against the mighty Australia, she scored an unbeaten 127 off 134 balls to knock out the Aussies and set up the IND vs SA final. Earlier, she blasted 76 not out off 55 versus New Zealand.

Nat Sciver-Brunt

(Matches – 8, Runs – 262, Average – 43.66, Strike rate – 85.34, Wickets – 9, Economy – 5.86)

Nat Sciver-Brunt wasn’t great by her standards, but she makes the Women’s World Cup 2025 Team of the Tournament for her all-round contribution. The England captain hit 117 versus Sri Lanka in the group stage. In the semi-final, she was their biggest hope after losing three wickets for just one run while chasing 320. Sciver-Brunt made 64, but her dismissal pulled the curtains on their chances.

Marizanne Kapp

(Matches – 8, Runs – 204, Average – 34, Strike rate – 103.55, Wickets – 12, Economy – 3.83)

The South African all-rounder produced an outstanding performance in the semi-final versus England to book their spot in the first-ever ODI Women’s World Cup final. Marizanne Kapp hit 42 runs with the bat and then ran through the opposition with 5 for 20. Kapp claimed 12 wickets at an incredible economy of 3.83 while scoring two fifties in the tournament.

Annabel Sutherland

(Matches – 7, Runs – 117, Average – 29.25, Strike rate – 85.40, Wickets – 17, Economy – 4.45)

Annabel Sutherland was instrumental for Australia. She was the top wicket-taker with 17 scalps at a superb economy of 4.45. The right-arm pacer provided the team with breakthroughs and was excellent in death overs as well. She picked five for 40 in the group stage against India. Sutherland had a poor tournament with the bat but stepped up against England, scoring 98 not out when they were in a critical spot.

Ashleigh Gardner

(Matches – 7, Runs – 328, Average – 82, Strike rate – 130.18, Wickets – 7, Economy – 5.30)

Ashleigh Gardner was at her absolute best with the bat in the Women’s World Cup 2025. She hammered 115 off just 83 balls against New Zealand in the opening game when Australia were reeling at 128 for five. Later, she struck 104 not out in 73 balls against England after they were 68 for four, while chasing 245. Gardner was also brutal in the India vs Australia semi-final, hitting 63 off 45 to power the team to 338. She also picked seven wickets in the tournament, albeit far off her best.

Deepti Sharma

(Matches – 8, Runs – 157, Average – 26.16, Strike rate – 87.22, Wickets – 17, Economy – 5.70)

Deepti Sharma was terrific for India in the Women’s World Cup 2025. She is the leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets at an economy rate of 5.70, often bowling in the tough phase — the death overs. She hit 53 runs and picked three for 54 in the opening game versus Sri Lanka. Against England, she made a fifty and took four for 51, although India lost the game.

Nadine de Klerk

(Matches – 8, Runs – 190, Average – 63.33, Strike rate – 136.69, Wickets – 8, Economy – 5.17)

South Africa would not be in the Women’s World Cup 2025 final if it weren’t for Nadine de Klerk’s vital performances. In the India vs South Africa group fixture, de Klerk pulled off a heist. She struck 84 not out in 54 balls after they were 142 for six, while chasing 252. South Africa were in trouble in the following game versus Bangladesh as well, losing six for 163 in pursuit of 233. De Klerk struck an unbeaten 37 off 29 to take them over the line.

Alana King

(Matches – 7, Wickets – 13, Economy – 4.03)

Alana King was exceptional throughout the tournament. It was great to watch her spin the web, although at times she didn’t get the deserved returns. The leg-spinner bagged 13 wickets in seven games at an economy of 4.03. In the game versus South Africa, she registered the best-ever figures in Women’s World Cup history, picking seven for 18.

Sophie Ecclestone

(Matches – 7, Wickets – 16, Economy – 4.05)

It would only be a surprise if the best bowler in women’s cricket doesn’t make it into the Women’s World Cup 2025 Team of the Tournament. Sophie Ecclestone was superb for England, although they could not get past South Africa in the semi-finals. The left-arm spinner took 16 scalps from seven games at an economy of 4.05, including four for 44 in the semi-final.

