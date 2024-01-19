From Juan James to Kwena Maphaka: 5 South Africa Players to Watch Out for in U19 World Cup 2024

With the tournament slated to be played in the Rainbow Nation, let us look at five Proteas players who could make an impact in the upcoming World Cup.

Often acknowledged as the stepping stone to higher-level international cricket, the upcoming 15th edition of the U19 Cricket World Cup is poised to commence on January 19. Similar to its previous editions, this year too will witness numerous promising players striving to showcase their best performance with the ultimate goal of securing a spot in the senior national teams of their respective countries.

Throughout its history, the U19 World Cup has been a springboard for many young talents, leaving a lasting impact on the international cricket stage. The experience of participating in a global event at such a young age has significantly contributed to the success of these emerging players in their senior international careers.

1. Kwena Maphaka

The left-arm pacer, who will be playing his second U-19 WC, has already played two first-class, as many List A and five T20 games at the senior level. He is also part of the Paarl Royals squad in the SA20 League. Maphaka has that raw pace, can swing the ball both ways and is being touted as the next Kagiso Rabada.

Maphaka is making quick progress through the ranks and has already played a red-ball game for South Africa A in Sri Lanka, where he picked up three wickets. “Kwena’s an unbelievable freak of nature. The thing about him is his setup ball doesn’t miss. The less-experienced guys have a plan, but they can’t execute; Kwena doesn’t miss,” his director of cricket at St Stithians told the Daily Maverick.

2. Steve Stolk

Batter Steve Stolk also stood out in the U19 tri-series that also included India and Afghanistan, making 180 runs at an average of 45 and an astonishing strike rate of 134. Stolk hit 10 sixes across his first four innings in the series. He will look to replicate his form once again for the hosts.

3. Romashan Pillay

South Africa have one Indian origin player in their squad for the upcoming mega youth event. All-rounder Romashan Pillay has been picked in South Africa U19 setup for the U19 World Cup. Pillay has already made his List A debut with South Africa emerging squad and is seen as a rising star of South Africa with so much talent and skills.

4. Nqobani Mokoena

Nqobani is a bowling all-rounder and right-hand seam bowler. He is usually either the opening bowler or first change. He is a right-handed batter who bats middle to lower order (5-9).

5. Juan James

Juan James is the latest Proteas cricketer to be named as the skipper for the upcoming U19 World Cup. James took over from David Teeger, who was removed as captain over fears of protests regarding the latter’s statement on the Israel-Hamas war.

James has experience of leading South Africa U19, having led them last year in July in the series against Bangladesh. James has played 5 first-class, 5 List A and 5 T20 matches in which he scored 222 runs with a top score of 38. The 19-year-old has also picked up 11 wickets with a 5-wicket haul in List A cricket to his name.

