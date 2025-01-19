With Pat Cummins on a paternity leave and Steve Smith’s elbow scare, Australia could be in need of another captain to lead them in the Test series against Sri Lanka.

The world champions Australia could be in a spot of bother after Steve Smith sustained an elbow injury in the Big Bash League. Smith is due to lead on the tour of Sri Lanka in the absence of Pat Cummins but his departure to Dubai has been delayed.

READ MORE: Star Australia Player’s Involvement in Sri Lanka Series in Jeopardy After a Fresh Elbow Injury

Smith has had a history of elbow troubles, having undergone surgery on his right arm in 2019. He picked up an injury while throwing the ball in Sydney Sixers’ final group fixture against Sydney Thunder. He will now have to wait for further advice from a specialist before they make a decision. The first Test of the series against Sri Lanka is scheduled to start on January 29, just 10 days from now, at Galle. With the World Test Championship final berth secured and the Champions Trophy coming up, it might not be wise to risk Smith on this tour.

🚨Not the news the Aussie Men's Test side wanted: Stand-in skipper Steve Smith has sustained an elbow injury ahead of the Sri Lanka tour



Details: https://t.co/VzLdLotfvk pic.twitter.com/qzksmpA8bq — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 19, 2025

If Australia do find themselves in a situation where they need another stand-in skipper, we take a look at three potential candidates who can take the reins.

Travis Head

Travis Head, who has been at the peak of his powers with the bat in hand, is the vice captain for this tour. If Smith doesn’t make it, Head has the best chance of getting the captaincy honour.

The left-hand batter has become a cult hero of sorts after his monumental performances in the WTC and ODI World Cup finals. He is the most secure player in the side of his place and is set to open on the tour to maximize run-scoring against the new ball.

It's a century to Travis Head at Adelaide Oval, and the sell out crowd erupts! pic.twitter.com/mURGaJvuFD — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 7, 2024

Though he hasn’t led Australia in any of the formats yet, he has had plenty of experience in domestic cricket, having led South Australia and Adelaide Strikers.

At the age of 21, Head was the youngest ever South Australia captain. Since then he has been touted as the future leader for Australia. A decade later, he has the opportunity to lead his national side in a baggy green.

Marnus Labuschagne

Since stepping up as a concussion substitute for Smith in the 2019 Ashes amidst a hostile spell of Jofra Archer, Marnus Labuschagne has been the designated number three for Australia in Tests. He also earned himself a spot in the ODI side and played an important role in the World Cup final.

Being one of the senior players in the side, Labuschagne could also be a very good option to lead.

Alex Carey

Alex Carey has been the first choice glovesman for Australia in the longer format ever since Tim Paine stepped down. Carey has shown great temperament and has handled deputy duties in the past. He has also led Australia in three ODIs.

However, Carey had a horror time on the tour of India in 2023, averaging just 9.33 across six innings in the series. He has played two games in Sri Lanka with 89 runs from three innings. With Josh Inglis waiting in the wings, uncertainty around his spot hampers Carey’s chances of captaincy.