News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Betting Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Betting Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Pat Cummins, Steven Smith and Travis Head
Features
January 19, 2025 - 6:01 pm

Pat Cummins, Steve Smith doubtful; 3 players who could captain Australia on the Test tour of Sri Lanka

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Pat Cummins, Steven Smith and Travis Head

With Pat Cummins on a paternity leave and Steve Smith’s elbow scare, Australia could be in need of another captain to lead them in the Test series against Sri Lanka. 

The world champions Australia could be in a spot of bother after Steve Smith sustained an elbow injury in the Big Bash League. Smith is due to lead on the tour of Sri Lanka in the absence of Pat Cummins but his departure to Dubai has been delayed. 

READ MORE: Star Australia Player’s Involvement in Sri Lanka Series in Jeopardy After a Fresh Elbow Injury

Smith has had a history of elbow troubles, having undergone surgery on his right arm in 2019. He picked up an injury while throwing the ball in Sydney Sixers’ final group fixture against Sydney Thunder. He will now have to wait for further advice from a specialist before they make a decision. The first Test of the series against Sri Lanka is scheduled to start on January 29, just 10 days from now, at Galle. With the World Test Championship final berth secured and the Champions Trophy coming up, it might not be wise to risk Smith on this tour. 

If Australia do find themselves in a situation where they need another stand-in skipper, we take a look at three potential candidates who can take the reins. 

Travis Head 

Travis Head, who has been at the peak of his powers with the bat in hand, is the vice captain for this tour. If Smith doesn’t make it, Head has the best chance of getting the captaincy honour. 

The left-hand batter has become a cult hero of sorts after his monumental performances in the WTC and ODI World Cup finals. He is the most secure player in the side of his place and is set to open on the tour to maximize run-scoring against the new ball.

Though he hasn’t led Australia in any of the formats yet, he has had plenty of experience in domestic cricket, having led South Australia and Adelaide Strikers.

At the age of 21, Head was the youngest ever South Australia captain. Since then he has been touted as the future leader for Australia. A decade later, he has the opportunity to lead his national side in a baggy green. 

Marnus Labuschagne 

Since stepping up as a concussion substitute for Smith in the 2019 Ashes amidst a hostile spell of Jofra Archer, Marnus Labuschagne has been the designated number three for Australia in Tests. He also earned himself a spot in the ODI side and played an important role in the World Cup final. 

Being one of the senior players in the side, Labuschagne could also be a very good option to lead.

Alex Carey 

Alex Carey has been the first choice glovesman for Australia in the longer format ever since Tim Paine stepped down. Carey has shown great temperament and has handled deputy duties in the past. He has also led Australia in three ODIs.

However, Carey had a horror time on the tour of India in 2023, averaging just 9.33 across six innings in the series. He has played two games in Sri Lanka with 89 runs from three innings. With Josh Inglis waiting in the wings, uncertainty around his spot hampers Carey’s chances of captaincy. 

ALex Carey
Australia tour of Sri Lanka
Marnus Labuschagne
Pat Cummins
Steve Smith
Travis Head
WTC 2024/25

Latest Betting news

Related posts

Who Is Fergus O’Neill? – Meet Melbourne Renegades Star Who Could Play For Australia In Future

He is the joint leading wicket-taker in the Sheffield Shield 2024/25 and was impressive in the Big Bash League. We take a look at Australia's future star Fergus O'Neill.
Features
19/01/2025
India Stars participate in Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Gill pant rohit jadeja jaiswal

5 Indian Team Players Who Will Play in The Ranji Trophy: Shubman Gill to Rishabh Pant

Features
19/01/2025
KKR kolkata knight riders IPL 2025

KKR in IPL 2025: 3 Factors That Could Decide Their Fate This Season

Indian Premier League - IPL
19/01/2025
We look at four key absentees in India’s Champions Trophy 2025 squad.

4 Key Players Absent From India’s Champions Trophy 2025 Squad; Including KKR and SRH Stars

A couple of key players have been axed, while some have been a surprise due to their inclusion.
Champions Trophy 2025
18/01/2025

Why is Mohammed Siraj absent in India’s squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

Shami, who is coming back after a lengthy break, was preferred in the team over Mohammed Siraj.
Champions Trophy 2025
18/01/2025

Who Is Corey Rocchiccioli? Meet Australia’s New Talent Who Could Be Nathan Lyon’s Heir In The Making

Features
18/01/2025
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy