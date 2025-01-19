Star Australia Player’s Involvement in Sri Lanka Series in Jeopardy After a Fresh Elbow Injury

He suffered the blow while throwing a ball from the outfield during the rain-curtailed fixture between Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder, which ended in no result.

Australia have suffered a massive setback as their stand-in captain for the Sri Lanka tour Steve Smith has sustained an elbow injury. He suffered the blow while throwing a ball from the outfield during the rain-curtailed fixture between Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder, which ended in no result.

Smith will consult a specialist in Sydney on Tuesday, after which his date of joining the rest of his team members will be confirmed. A few of Australia’s squad members arrived in Dubai earlier today, where they will practice at the ICC Academy to get used to the conditions offered in Sri Lanka.

“He is preparing to join the test squad in Dubai later this week following further specialist input. Further updates will be shared as they are known,” said an Australian Press release.

Smith’s availability will be vital for Australia because he is not only their captain but also plays spin well and is among the finest spin players in the world. Sri Lanka is not an easy place for non-Asian sides, and if Smith misses out, Australia might struggle to compete against a strong outfit.

What are Steve Smith’s Test numbers in Asia?

Steve Smith boasts of a superior record across Asian conditions and is probably this generation’s best non-Asian spin player. In 40 innings in Asia, he has 1722 runs at an average of 47.83, including eight fifties and five centuries.

Further, he has 398 runs at an average of 49.75 in nine Test innings in Sri Lanka, comprising one fifty and two centuries. These numbers show how vital he is for Australia at No.4, especially since most other batters have blown hot and cold lately.

Also Read: Why Did India Pick Rishabh Pant Ahead of Sanju Samson in Champions Trophy 2025 Squad? Reason Revealed

There’s also a possibility that Smith will miss the preparatory camp in Dubai and directly join the Australian team in Sri Lanka – a call will be made after his consult with a specialist. Smith is the captain due to Pat Cummins’ unavailability for this tour.

Cummins is healing a sore ankle and expecting his second child, which led to his absence. It will be Smith’s first stint as Test captain since 2023.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.