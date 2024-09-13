We look at three undeniable stars who should be playing more international cricket.

The talent pool of some international teams is so vast that several quality players don’t get consistent chances. They keep performing everywhere they play, including the domestic circuit, but couldn’t make it to the highest level.

There are several reasons for this, and the biggest one is the problem of plenty. Top international sides have several quality and high-performing players, which doesn’t open the gates for those consistent performers in the domestic circuit, and they only get to feature when the first-choice players are absent for any reason.

David Bedingham

Is there any batter more consistent than David Bedingham in domestic cricket? Bedingham plays cricket to pile runs and has over 7500 First Class runs at an average of 52.41, including 26 fifties and 25 centuries.

Still, he has played only six Test matches for South Africa but has done reasonably well in his limited opportunities. Bedingham has 404 runs at an average of 40.40, including two fifties and a century, in ten innings.

Nathan Ellis

Nathan Ellis is unfortunate to play for Australia in the same era as Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc. Ellis is an elite T20 bowler with a range of variations and the ability to operate effectively in all phases.

Maybe he is also a better bowler than the three main ones in the shortest format but has to live in their shadows every time. Ellis travels with the Australian team everywhere in T20Is but only gets to play when any of them is unavailable or rotated.

Sai Kishore

There was ample mayhem when Sai Kishore declared him good enough to play for India a few weeks back. He was not wrong altogether, given how skilful he is.

He can bowl immaculate lines and lengths to agitate the batters and has the craft to succeed in all three formats for India. Sai has been among the best-performing players in the domestic arena and leaves an impact every time, but selectors have too many options, which doesn’t provide him with enough chances at the highest level.

