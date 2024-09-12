Rising LSG pacer and India prospect sizzles with four-wicket haul in UP T20 League [WATCH]

A Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star bowled a magnificent spell in the Eliminator of the UP T20 League in Lucknow.

A Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star bowled a magnificent spell in the Eliminator of the UP T20 League in Lucknow. He stepped up when it mattered the most for his team and churned out a match-winning performance in a must-win encounter.

Mohsin Khan, the left-arm pacer of Lucknow Super Giants, took as many as four wickets while conceding only 20 runs in his three-over spell. He generated extra bounce off the deck by taking full use of his height and troubled the batters with his sharp bowling.

He dismissed Almas Shaukat, Yashovardhan Singh, Prince Yadav, and Abhishek Yadav to complete a four-fer to take his team to the next stage. The batters tried to hit him at times but couldn’t get their timing right and kept losing their wickets one after another.

Also Read: Former CSK, KKR batter eyes IPL 2025 deal after revamping T20 game

A few of them were undone by the extra bounce into the body, to which they had no answers and played in awkward positions. Overall, Mohsin’s figures in the end read 3-0-20-4 and was the best bowler in the game, winning the Player of the Match award for his fabulous effort with the ball.

The Superstar that took Kanpur to its win in this do or die match by taking 4 wickets — Mohsin Khan!



Ye hai #MahaSangramKaAakhriPadhaav! #CricketKaMahaSangram — Watch live for free on @JioCinema and @Sports18. 📺#UPT20 #UPT20League #Cricket #UttarPradeshCricket… pic.twitter.com/Crq1Z1cg17 — UP T20 League (@t20uttarpradesh) September 11, 2024

Kanpur Superstarz defeated Kashi Rudras by 19 runs

Talking about the game, Kanpur Superstarz defeated Kashi Rudras by 19 runs in a rain-curtailed 11-over game in Eliminator. Batting first, Kanpur Superstarz scored 110/4 in their allotted 11 overs, with Sameer Rizvi top-scoring 38 runs in 29 balls, including four maximums.

Apart from him, Shoaib Siddiqui (24) and Adarsh Singh (24) also played fine cameos to propel their team to a massive first-innings score. Later, Kashi Rudras could only accumulate 91/9 in their 11 overs, falling 19-run short of Kanpur Superstarz’s score.

Telegram Group Join Now

While a few of their batters got starts, none of them could carry it for long enough to push their team towards the target. Shivam Mavi (21) and Shiva Singh (20) were the only two batters to score 20+ runs in the innings.

While Mohsin took four wickets, Rishabh Rajput dismissed two batters, whereas three other batters snared a wicket each. Kanpur Superstarz will now face Lucknow Falcons in Qualifier 2 at the same venue.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.