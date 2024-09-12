Former CSK, KKR batter eyes IPL 2025 deal after revamping T20 game

A former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star has talked about revamping his approach in the shortest format to get a re-look in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

A former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star has talked about revamping his approach in the shortest format to get a re-look in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has worked on technical aspects of his game, including perfecting his sweep shot.

N Jagadeesan, a prominent name in the domestic cricket of Tamil Nadu, has revealed he is working on improving his strike rate and adding more range of shots in his game. He termed last year as an eye-opener in a chat with ESPNcricinfo.

“I want to improve my strike rate in T20s and also about the range of shots I want to play. Last year was an eye-opener. I got to know where I need to work on to crawl my way back to the IPL and start dominating. It made me realise I need to improve a lot more. It made me feel very grounded like what I'm doing is not enough and that I need to work a lot harder.”

Also Read: Mumbai Indians (MI) batter makes a timely century in Duleep Trophy; scores 111 runs with 14 boundaries and three maximums

He has 162 runs at an abysmal average of 18 and a strike rate of 110.20 in ten outings in his IPL career. Further, he hasn’t scored any fifty or a century in the tournament, with the best of 39* in the competition.

How the commentary stint helped him get more insights

N Jagadeesan wasn’t part of IPL 2024, so he was part of the commentary team during this tournament and the T20 World Cup 2024. He noted how that helped him get more insights and get better at predicting what the bowler is going to do.

“When you're at the comm box, you have to pay a lot of attention. You have to focus on the game and predict…only then you will be able to speak well. I realised even when I'm not playing the game, I knew what the bowlers were going to do by just watching. It was very insightful.”

N Jagadeesan has been one of the most consistent red-ball batters in the domestic arena. However, he hasn’t really cracked T20s so far.

He revealed he has been working on his sweep shots and other areas to bolster his repertoire. Given he also keeps the wickets, a few teams might go after him in the IPL 2025 auction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.