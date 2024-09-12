Mumbai Indians (MI) batter makes a timely century in Duleep Trophy; scores 111 runs with 14 boundaries and three maximums

A Mumbai Indians (MI) star notched up a fabulous century in the fourth game of the Duleep Trophy 2024 between India B and India C in Anantapur.

Ishan Kishan, the wicketkeeper batter of Mumbai Indians, scored a marvellous 111 in just 126 balls, including 14 boundaries and three maximums, at a strike rate of 88.10. When he came to bat, India C were 97/2 and required a strong partnership.

He formed a massive 189-run partnership with an ever-consistent Baba Indrajith for the third wicket, putting India C in a commanding position. While Indrajith was cautious with his approach, Kishan played as an aggressor to pile pressure on the opponent bowlers with relentless hitting.

He eventually got out after a well-made 111 but not before making a statement for selectors, showing his capabilities with the willow. He played his shots all around the ground and unsettled lines and lengths of the bowlers, tempting them to bowl where he wanted them to and used all his range to compile a timely century.

Ishan Kishan - a surprise inclusion in the Duleep Trophy

Ishan Kishan’s inclusion for India C was surprising, for he wasn’t in the squads named for the second round of the Duleep Trophy 2024. He missed the first round due to a groin injury, and Sanju Samson was named his replacement in India D.

When the BCCI announced changes for the second round, India C were unchanged in the statement released. In fact, India C were the only team without any changes in personnel for the second round.

However, when the XI came out earlier today, Kishan was in the team, replacing Aryan Juyal. The drama around Ishan Kishan keeps building, but he has ensured to make his opportunity count straightaway by notching up a fabulous century.

Selectors had asked Kishan to play in the domestic circuit to make a case for the national return again. It will be interesting to see how he goes in the next few games, for good performances are the only way for his return.

