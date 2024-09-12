[WATCH] Riyan Parag plays picture-perfect lofted drive for six in Duleep Trophy

Riyan Parag hit a magnificent six down the ground off Vidwath Kaverappa on the third delivery of the 12th over.

Riyan Parag hit a magnificent six down the ground off Vidwath Kaverappa on the third delivery of the 12th over. It was such a technically sound shot that everyone following the game went “wow”.

Kaverappa bowled a fuller-length delivery outside the off-stump line, to which Riyan immediately decided to hit aerial and go for a big shot. He pressed forward and played with the line of the ball, lofting it over the long-off region for a huge maximum.

The balance during the shot was pristine, and Parag held his shape after hitting the ball, which allowed him to hit it from the sweet part of the bat, with the ball travelling very far into the boundary. He was new on the crease but didn’t mind taking the aerial route on just his sixth delivery of the innings.

Later, he also hit five fours and showed his range and class against a quality bowling attack of India D in Anantapur. However, he couldn’t continue his show for long and perished while playing an ultra-aggressive brand of cricket, scoring 37 runs in 29 deliveries at a strike rate of 127.59.

I.C.Y.M.I



That shot by Riyan Parag 👌 👌



It was the first 6️⃣ of India A's innings



Riyan Parag hit a counter-attacking 37(29) before being dismissed by Arshdeep Singh.#DuleepTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank



Follow the match ▶️: https://t.co/m9YW0Hu10f pic.twitter.com/6Fq1ShYMeY — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 12, 2024

Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian notch up half-centuries

After winning the toss, India D opted to bowl first and were off to a nice start, dismissing two batters within ten overs. However, Riyan Parag tried to stitch a partnership with Tilak Varma, and just when they looked settled on the crease, India D came back roaring and dismissed both in the space of a few deliveries.

Later, Kumar Kushagra could make only 28, and India A were in deep trouble, losing six wickets for 144 runs in 39.2 overs. India A looked set to get all out on the first day, but Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian stepped up with the willow.

They formed a terrific 91-run stand for the seventh wicket and brought stability to the innings after early troubles. Tanush got out after a well-made 53, but Shams Mulani is going strong at 62.

Arshdeep Singh and Vidwath Kaverappa snared two wickets each for India D, whereas three other bowlers dismissed a batter each. They hope to get the remaining wickets soon and wrap up the innings.

