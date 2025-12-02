Top 10 Performers At SMAT 2025-26

This is the 18th edition of India's domestic T20 tournament.

The ongoing SMAT 2025-26 is witnessing some prolific performances of the domestic stars across India. Alongside the star national team figures, some youngsters and fringe players have also made strong cases with their noteworthy shows to feature in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Let’s take a look at the top 10 performers of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025.

Ayush Mhatre

The 18-year-old has already showcased his fierce batting blitz in the latest IPL season. Playing for the five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the batter had contributed 240 runs in seven fixtures at a blistering strike rate of 188.97.

Mhatre, who has been retained by the Chennai outfits before the IPL 2026 auction, has continued a similar run of form in the SMAT 2025-26. With 253 runs in four matches, including two centuries, he is currently the leading run-scorer of India’s domestic T20 tournament.

Ishan Kishan

The Jharkhand skipper is currently continuing a fine form in the domestic 20-over tournament. After successive 113 not out and a 93-run knock, he is placed just behind the CSK prodigy in the top run-scorers’ chart.

Earlier, the southpaw did not have the best of debut seasons for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). After the end of a seven-year-long stint with the Mumbai Indians (MI), Kishan managed only 354 runs in 14 games for the Orange Army. Notably, his last fixture donning the Indian blue had also come two years back, in November 2023.

Abhishek Sharma

The swashbuckling opener, who has single-handedly changed the T20 gameplay of India, is also carrying on the same blazing form in the SMAT 2025-26. After back-to-back single-digit returns to kick off the tournament, the Punjab captain has made a smashing comeback to notch up an astonishing 148-run knock against Bengal.

His 52-ball whirlwind show included a jaw-dropping 16 sixes and eight boundaries. Abhishek followed it up with another blazing half-century facing Baroda. Currently, the 25-year-old holds the highest strike rate of the T20 event, i.e, 263.29.

Anmolpreet Singh

Anmolpreet is another Punjabi batter who is setting the stage on fire with his willow. The 27-year-old has scored 204 runs in four matches so far, including two fifty-plus scores, striking at an explosive rate of 200. Previously, he had represented MI and SRH. The current quickfire knocks in the SMAT 2025-26 might once again open the door for him to feature in the cash-rich league.

Urvil Patel

Alike Mhatre, the Gujarat star had also showcased his capability in the few glimpses during the IPL 2025. In his debut IPL season, Urvil scored 68 runs in three appearances for CSK, at a fierce strike rate of 212.50.

The wicketkeeper-batter has also kick-started his Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 campaign in a similar fashion. His unbeaten 119 against the Services included 12 fours and 10 maximums. Currently, the CSK player is placed second in the highest strike-rate list of the domestic T20 event.

Shardul Thakur

The newly appointed Mumbai captain is putting up a great all-round show in the ongoing SMAT 2025-26. Shardul began his SMAT 2025 campaign with a 56 not out off only 32 deliveries. But he is yet to bat in the tournament again due to a comprehensive top-order performance.

However, despite missing out on chances with the willow, he has registered a considerable amount of damage to the opposition batting line-ups with his other skill. The all-rounder has already bagged seven wickets in four fixtures, including the latest fifer against Assam. Notably, he has been recently traded to MI from the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the IPL 2026.

Deepak Hooda

After a sub-par outing in the debut season for CSK, the Rajasthan batter has made a stunning comeback in the domestic white-ball event. He has notched up 217 runs in four matches, striking at a pulsating rate of 176.42. Hooda’s unbeaten 90 off just 50 balls proved to be a match-winning knock in the team’s latest match facing Uttarakhand.

Rohan Kunnummal

The Kerala opener is continuing a purple patch in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025. His stats in the last four games read as — 58, 33, 8, and 121*. Earlier, the 27-year-old had also become the fifth-highest run-scorer of the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) 2025.

He had notched up 337 runs in 11 matches at a blistering strike rate of 181.18. After years of going unsold in the auction, these continued fireworks might earn the batter his maiden IPL deal for the upcoming season.

Yash Thakur

The Vidarbha pacer is another name in the top performers list of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025. The 26-year-old PBKS player has snared nine scalps in four SMAT appearances this edition, at an impressive economy rate of 6.07, including the latest five-wicket haul against Kerala.

Auqib Nabi

The star Jammu and Kashmir bowler has already made it to the headlines with his impressive domestic performances in recent times. Coming on the back of a great Ranji Trophy 2025 outing, the seamer has also continued his lethal form in the shortest format of the game.

Currently, he is placed joint-third in the top wicket-takers list with four other players. Nabi has also bagged nine wickets so far in four fixtures at an economy of 7.83.

