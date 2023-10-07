Top 5 batters list: Fastest century in ODI World Cup

South Africa's Aiden Markram lit up the 2023 ODI World Cup, setting a new record for the fastest century in the tournament's history.

South Africa's Aiden Markram lit up the 2023 ODI World Cup, setting a new record for the fastest century in the tournament's history at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday (October 7). Markram aggressively took on the Sri Lankan bowling attack, reaching his hundred in a mere 49 deliveries. This impressive display showcased South Africa's formidable batting prowess in their opener of the World Cup 2023 campaign.

As Markram secured the fastest-ever ton in WC history, let's check out the top 5 batters in this elite list.

List of batters with fastest century in an ODI WC

Aiden Markram (South Africa)

Kevin O’Brien (Ireland)

Glenn Maxwell (Australia)

AB de Villiers (South Africa)

Eoin Morgan (England)

1) Aiden Markram v Sri Lanka (49 balls) - 2023 ODI WC

Markram surpassed Kevin O'Brien's 50-ball century against England in 2011 in Bengaluru as well as AB de Villiers's record for the fastest World Cup hundred by a South African batter. Markram's innings included 14 boundaries and 3 sixes, culminating in a total of 106 runs off 54 balls. He was dismissed in the 48th over. Notably, Markram only entered the batting crease in the 31st over following a formidable 204-run partnership with De Kock and Van Der Dussen.

2) Kevin O’Brien v England (50 balls) - 2011 ODI WC

In the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, Kevin O’Brien left an indelible mark on cricket history with a legendary innings etched in memories. Chasing England's imposing target of 328, O’Brien's fearless and audacious strokeplay propelled him to a century in just 50 balls, a feat defying all odds. This iconic display of resilience and skill secured a historic victory for Ireland, serving as a testament to the indomitable spirit of cricketing underdogs, inspiring countless individuals to believe in the extraordinary.

3) Glenn Maxwell v Sri Lanka (51 balls) – 2015 ODI WC

In the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell delivered a stunning performance against Sri Lanka, leaving cricket enthusiasts in awe. Maxwell achieved a remarkable century in just 51 balls, showcasing his explosive batting prowess. His aggressive yet stylish game was a spectacle as he relentlessly attacked the Sri Lankan bowlers. Maxwell’s century played a pivotal role in Australia’s comprehensive victory, highlighting his ability to turn the tide of a game in the blink of an eye. This remarkable innings solidified his reputation as one of the most exciting and dynamic talents in limited-overs cricket.

4) AB de Villiers v West Indies (52 balls) – 2015 ODI WC

During the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup, AB de Villiers also put on a mesmerizing display against the West Indies that left everyone spellbound. The right-handed batter achieved a century in 52 balls, demonstrating his remarkable batting skills and adaptability. His innings were nothing short of spectacular, amassing a staggering 162 runs off only 66 deliveries, including an astonishing tally of 17 fours and an impressive count of eight sixes.

5) Eoin Morgan v Ireland (57 balls) – 2019 ODI WC

In a memorable encounter against Afghanistan in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, Eoin Morgan, the then captain of the England cricket team etched his name in the annals of cricketing history with a remarkable performance. Morgan’s century in just 57 balls was a testament to his exceptional batting masterclass and fearless approach. He scored 148 runs off just 71 deliveries, a breathtaking power-hitting display that included 17 sixes and 4 fours.

