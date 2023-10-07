Chennai weather October 8: Will rain affect the Ind vs Aus World Cup 2023 match on Sunday? Latest updates

After experiencing two washed out warm-up games due to rain, Team India is set to kickstart their World Cup campaign against Australia at Chennai's Chepauk Stadium on October 8.

After experiencing two inconclusive warm-up games, Team India is set to kickstart their World Cup campaign against Australia at Chennai's Chepauk Stadium on October 8. Recently, both teams faced off in a 3-match ODI series, with the Men in Blue emerging victorious with a 2-1 lead.

Notably, India is likely to be without their star opener, Shubman Gill, who has tested positive for dengue. In his absence, Ishan Kishan is expected to partner with skipper Rohit Sharma at the top of the order for the crucial clash against Australia, should Gill fail to recover in time.

However, there is a looming threat of rain once again for the IND vs AUS World Cup match, given the current heavy downpour in Chennai. Let's delve into the weather forecast for Sunday.

IND v AUS Weather Report

According to AccuWeather, the forecast for Friday, October 8, anticipates showers throughout the day. There is a 55% chance of precipitation, accompanied by an 11% likelihood of thunderstorms on match day. Daytime temperatures are projected to reach a maximum of 34°C, dropping to 29°C at night. Although passing showers may occur during the game, the likelihood of a complete washout appears slim.

Chennai is expected to experience high humidity levels, potentially leading to dew, a critical factor in setting and defending a total. Given these conditions, the captain winning the toss may opt to chase as dew can cause the ball to skid, making batting more manageable under the evening lights.

IND vs AUS probable playing XI

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

Australia Playing XI: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

