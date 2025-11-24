Top 6 Talents To Emerge From Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025

The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 came to an end as Pakistan Shaheens defeated Bangladesh A in the final in a super over thriller. The tournament once again showed how exciting and competitive youth cricket can be.

This edition produced some impressive performers who stood out. Many players showed great potential and looked ready to take the next step.

Here is a look at some of the top talents to emerge from the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025.

Habibur Rahman

Habibur Rahman of Bangladesh A was one of the best batters in the tournament. The right-handed opening batter scored 228 runs in five matches at an average of 57.00 and a strike rate of 182.40. He was one of only two batters to score a century in the tournament.

In the semi-final, he scored 65 runs against India A. He is one of the players to emerge from the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, and who knows, he might soon get an opportunity to play for the Bangladesh team.

Maaz Sadaqat

Maaz Sadaqat, representing Pakistan Shaheens, was one of the best players in the tournament. The 20-year-old scored 258 runs in five matches at an average of 129.00 and a strike rate of 177.93, including two half-centuries. He also performed well with the ball, taking seven wickets in four innings. In the group stage match against India A, he scored 79* and took two wickets.

His highest score in the tournament was 96* against Oman. In the final, he scored 23 runs and took a wicket in a low-scoring thriller against Bangladesh A. Maaz Sadaqat is one of the players to emerge from Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 and could be a key prospect for Pakistan soon.

Ripon Mondol

The highest wicket taker in the tournament, Ripon Mondol representing Bangladesh A, finished as the leading wicket taker with 11 wickets in five matches. One of the best things about Ripon’s bowling was his economy rate, as it was very difficult for the batters to score against him as his economy was only 6.75.

In the semi final against India A, he was brilliant with the ball. India needed 20 runs in the last two overs, but Ripon’s second-last over changed the match as he gave away only five runs. This resulted in a tie, and Bangladesh later won in the super over after taking two India A wickets in the first two balls. In the final, he also bowled well with figures of 3/25, but unfortunately ended on the losing side. Ripon Mondol clearly emerged as one of the top bowlers from the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 with his outstanding performances.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

The 14 year old Vaibhav Suryavanshi can’t seem to do anything wrong whenever he takes the field. The left hand batter was India A’s highest run scorer in the tournament and the second leading run scorer overall. Vaibhav scored 239 runs in four matches at an average of 59.75 and a brilliant strike rate of 243.87.

He hammered 144 runs off 42 balls against UAE in the group stage, which was the highest score of the tournament. In that match, he reached his century in just 32 balls, his fastest so far. He has the freedom to attack from the first ball, and this style has worked very well for both him and his team. With these performances in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Vaibhav continues to emerge as one of the most exciting young players. He has also been retained by Rajasthan Royals for the IPL 2026 season.

Gurjapneet Singh

India A had a disappointing finish in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, getting knocked out by Bangladesh A in the semi final. Only a few players did well in the tournament. While Vaibhav Suryavanshi stood out with the bat, Gurjapneet Singh was the best performer with the ball.

He ended as India A’s highest wicket taker, picking up seven wickets in four innings. He took two for 39 in the semi final, and earlier against Oman, he grabbed two more wickets. Gurjapneet’s talent is well known, and that is why CSK decided to retain him for the IPL 2026 season.

Rakibul Hasan

Rakibul Hasan of Bangladesh A took eight wickets in the five matches. The slow left arm orthodox bowler was excellent throughout the tournament, finishing with an economy rate of just 6.10. In the final, he picked up two wickets for only 16 runs against the Pakistan Shaheens. Before that, in the semi final, he also took two important wickets in the win against India A.

Bangladesh often depends on spinners, and they have seen good results from them over the years. But with the men’s senior team not having many left arm spinners recently in white ball cricket, Rakibul Hasan, who performed well in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, might be a player who might get a international call soon.

