Which Players Are On A Casual Freelance Contract With Their National Team? Ft. Kane Williamson

The rising popularity of T20 cricket has witnessed several new 20-over leagues taking place in recent times around the globe. The fast-paced matches and a flurry of big hits have thoroughly entertained the fans and are proven to easily attract their attention to these short-format tournaments.

The current trend has also noted a drastic change in the priorities of the international players. Out of the big-three cricketing nations, i.e., India, Australia and England, many players have opted for making an appearance in the worldwide T20 leagues, instead of featuring in bilateral series for their respective nations. Let’s take a look at the cricketers who have signed a hybrid contract with their national boards, allowing them to feature in selected international fixtures and ICC events.

Kane Williamson

The former New Zealand captain, Kane Williamson, had opted for a casual playing agreement with the board for 2024-25 and also continued the same for the current season. This offers him the same facilities for a centrally contracted player, but with flexibility in the national commitments.

Notably, after his appearance in the ICC Champions Trophy, the batter has recently made a comeback in international cricket after a seven-month gap. Williamson is currently featuring in their ongoing home ODI series against England, where he has put up 21 runs in the second fixture, following the golden duck in the series opener. Earlier, he had missed participating in the T20I series against Australia and the two-Test rubber facing Zimbabwe due to his commitments for the Middlesex County Club.

Devon Conway

The Black Caps opener, Devon Conway, has also opted for a similar contract approach as Williamson for managing his workload and exploring other T20 league opportunities. However, the batter has recently seen a slump in his form after managing just one run in their latest home T20I series against Australia.

He was coming on the back of a great run after smashing 245 runs in two red-ball matches against Zimbabwe, including a ton and a fifty-plus knock. The batter has put up 5,055 runs in 122 international fixtures, across three formats, at an average of 39.51.

Lockie Ferguson

Lockie Ferguson is another Kiwi player who has decided to enroll himself in the newly introduced casual playing agreement. Notably, a calf injury has ruled out the pacer from New Zealand’s squad for their current white-ball matches against England. He has bagged 163 wickets in 109 matches for the side so far, including two fifers and four four-wicket hauls, at an economy of 6.07.

Tim Seifert

New Zealand gloveman Tim Seifert has also avoided a full, central contract with the board to remain flexible for league cricket opportunities. He has been a key figure of the team’s T20I setup and has notched up 1,850 runs in 77 fixtures, striking at 142.52. The 30-year-old represented the side in their latest two home 20-over series against the Aussies and England and contributed 114 runs in four innings.

Finn Allen

Finn Allen is the fifth and final Black Caps player who has enrolled himself in the casual central contract policy so far. Notably, the batter had last donned the New Zealand jersey for their home T20I series against Pakistan in March 2025.

However, a foot injury while playing for the San Francisco Unicorns in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 had sidelined him from the 20-over tri-series, involving South Africa and Zimbabwe. He has represented the nation in 74 white-ball matches, scoring 1,867 runs, at an average of 25.57.

David Miller

The South African finisher, David Miller, is another prominent figure in the list. He was all set to captain the Proteas for the ongoing T20I clashes against Pakistan. This series would have also marked his return to the format since December 2024.

But unfortunately, a grade-1 right hamstring strain has restricted him from participating in the overseas series. The 36-year-old has been a key figure of the South African side over the years. Miller has notched up 8,981 runs in 308 limited-over matches, averaging 34.02.

Rassie van der Dussen

Rassie van der Dussen’s last appearance for the Proteas came during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. He was the top run-scorer for South Africa with 193 runs in three fixtures of the 50-over event. The batter has represented the team in all three formats. He has scored 4,968 runs in 146 matches, averaging a brilliant 42.10.

Jason Holder

The former West Indies skipper, Jason Holder, is the only Caribbean player so far to take up the hybrid contract. His all-round contributions have been crucial for the Men in Maroon for a long period of time. Currently, he is part of the West Indies squad for their T20Is in Bangladesh and has also snared a three-wicket haul in the series opener.

The all-rounder has put up 6,008 runs and bagged 411 wickets in his 287 matches so far. Besides the stats, the ex-captain also guided the West Indies to a rare home Test victory against England in 2019.

