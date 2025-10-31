Who Is Kristian Clarke? — 24-Year-Old Star Set To Replace Matt Henry in New Zealand Squad

24-year-old Kristian Clarke has earned his first call-up to New Zealand’s squad for the 3rd ODI against England. The youngster has impressed with his recent performances in domestic cricket and now gets a chance to prove himself on the international stage.

Matt Henry has been ruled out of the match after failing to recover from a left calf injury he picked up during the second ODI in Hamilton. His absence opens the door for Clarke to make his mark and strengthen New Zealand’s bowling attack.

Who is Kristian Clarke?

The right arm medium pacer, Kristian Clarke, born in Te Awamutu, Waikato, plays domestic cricket for Northern Districts. He made his first-class debut in March 2022 and has played 25 matches so far, taking 72 wickets. He has also scored 778 runs at an average of 22.22.

In List A cricket, Clarke made his debut in November 2022 and has played 31 matches so far, picking up 52 wickets. He has also scored 332 runs in 20 innings. In T20s, since debuting in December 2022, he has taken 22 wickets in 19 matches. Earlier this year, he featured for New Zealand A against Bangladesh A, where he took four wickets in two unofficial one-day games.

Kristian Clarke in 2020 U19 World Cup

Kristian Clarke first came into the spotlight during the 2020 Under-19 World Cup in South Africa.

He scored 62 runs in three innings and was New Zealand’s top bowler in the tournament, taking seven wickets in three innings.



Impressive All-Round Performance from Kristian Clarke

Kristian Clarke joined the squad in great form. On Thursday, he scored his first century in representative cricket, making an unbeaten 100 off 107 balls. He also took three wickets for 57 runs as Northern Districts defeated Central Districts by 113 runs (DLS method) in a Ford Trophy match in New Plymouth. In the Ford Trophy so far, Clarke has scored 137 runs at a strike rate of 90.72. He is the tournament’s top scorer, even though only two matches have been played.

Series Win Opens Door for Kristian Clarke Debut

New Zealand have already sealed the ODI series against England after winning the first two matches in Mount Maunganui and Hamilton. With the series in hand, there’s a good chance that Kristian Clarke, who has received his maiden ODI call-up, might make his debut in the third ODI.

