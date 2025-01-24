Who Is Muhammad Hurraira? – Meet Pakistan’s New Test Opener

Muhammad Hurraira made his Test debut against West Indies last week and while it didn’t go as planned, the opener has been churning out runs in domestic cricket and has a bright future.

On a tricky pitch of Multan, Muhammad Hurraira’s debut innings in Test cricket lasted only 15 deliveries before he nicked one behind. Dismissed for just 6 runs in the first innings against West Indies, this was far from the debut the youngster would have hoped for.

Hurraira didn’t have to wait long for the second gig as Pakistan skittled out the visitors for just 137. This was a better outing for the right-hander, lasting 58 deliveries for 29 runs before he was found plumb in front to an incoming delivery.

The 22-year-old batter, who hopes to follow his uncle Shoaib Malik’s footsteps, had been in line for the debut for several months. But Pakistan wanted to give Saim Ayub a fair run at the top before making any changes. Ayub averaged only 26 across eight Tests but it was his unfortunate ankle fracture on the recent South Africa tour that opened the door for Hurraira’s entry in the international arena.

Muhammad Hurraira – A Run Machine in Domestic Cricket

The 2002-born batter from Sialkot has been making waves in the Pakistan circuit with consistent performances in the last few years. Hurraira made his First Class debut in 2021 and piled on 986 runs in his maiden Quaid-e-Azam Trophy season at the age of 19. He averaged 56 in the competition with three centuries, including a triple hundred.

.@realhurraira scored an unbeaten 161 off 203 balls with the help of 18 fours and a six on the first day of the four-day game against Bangladesh A pic.twitter.com/EvdqVmGCiW — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) July 19, 2024

He was the leading run-scorer in the following edition as well, amassing 1024 runs at an average of 73 with four centuries. The 2023 edition of the competition wasn’t as prolific for him and in 2024, he could only play three games due to being part of the Pakistan squad. Overall, he has played 44 matches in FC cricket and has scored over 3400 runs at an average of nearly 49.

More recently, Hurraira showed his potential against West Indies in a tour match ahead of this series. Playing for Shaheens, he smashed 74 off 73 in the first innings and a run-a-ball 80 in the second.

Can Hurraira Cement His Spot At The Top

Pakistan have struggled at the top of the order in Test cricket in the last couple of years. Barring Babar Azam, who moved up after Ayub’s injury at Cape Town, Pakistan have tried four openers in the last two years prior to this series.

Of those four, only Shan Masood averages over 40, having played three games at the top. Abdullah Shafique had an average of 28.44 from 10 matches while Imam-ul-Haq made 151 runs from four games at 25.

Looking at these numbers, there won’t be much pressure on Hurraira to deliver big immediately and the team management has been willing to be patient with young players.

Going by his debut, there seems to be some technical issues for Hurraira against the pace that he would need to work on. But he has the hunger and temperament to play long innings, and Pakistan would be delighted if he can crack this level.