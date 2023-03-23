Who should open with Faf du Plessis for Team Bangalore

As the Indian T20 League approaches, we take a look at possible contenders Bangalore can think of to open with Faf du Plessis in the 2023 edition.

Team Bangalore's wait for the maiden title in the Indian T20 League has stretched to 16 years. Year after year they go again with new hope and they have a new captain with the reins since last season in Faf du Plessis. Over the last few years, Team Bangalore have built a decent and stable side but they do have some issues.

One of those being their opening combination. Faf du Plessis is the obvious choice for the first opening spot but who will join him at the top. Before going into that, let's talk about du Plessis.

Du Plessis' form a big plus for Team Bangalore

The South African batter performed well below his potential in the 2022 season, where he scored 468 runs at an average of 31 while striking at 128. But since then du Plessis seems to have made a conscious effort to score at a faster rate.

Du Plessis has played 12 T20 matches this year, smashing 409 runs at an average of 37 and strike rate of 143. Bangalore would be hoping their captain keeps up this form in the Indian T20 League.

As for the fantasy players, du Plessis being one of the best and most consistent batters in the shorter format, offers great value. On Rario, you can buy his player cards and stand a chance to make big bucks on D3.club.

Virat Kohli to open alongside du Plessis

Team Bangalore's biggest issue is the lack of left handers in their top order. Pairing two right handers is an invitation to the left arm spinners and leg-spinners to come in and choke the runflow. But Mike Hesson's side don't really have any solid options. They have tried Anuj Rawat in the past but it didn't work.

That leaves them to choose from right handers. Between Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli, the latter is better suited at the top. Patidar had a fantastic season last year and he was superb especially against spin. Bangalore will need that in middle overs.

Kohli has had an awful few years in the league but he has regained his form. Since August 2022, Kohli has scored 700 runs in T20 cricket at an average of 70, striking at 139. While it's not ideal, Kohli opening with du Plessis is the best option Team Bangalore have got.

What contests are there on Rario's D3.Club?

There's the Starter, Expert and Elite contests for users to join with each having its own set of criteria.

Starter contest - This can be played with 3 Bronze Cards only

Expert contest - This can be played with minimum one Silver or a maximum of 1 Gold card.

Elite contest - To play this, you need to have at least 1 Black card. The condition for this contest is to have 1 Black, 1 Gold and 1 Silver card.

More details about the game here.

Join Rario's D3.Club to play the Cricket Strategy Game.