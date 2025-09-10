News
3 Wickets In An Over! Kuldeep Yadav Storms Back After Snub With Magical Over In IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Match [WATCH]
indian-cricket-team

3 Wickets In An Over! Kuldeep Yadav Storms Back After Snub With Magical Over In IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Match [WATCH]

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: September 10, 2025
3 min read

He last featured in the T20 World Cup Final in June.

3 Wickets In An Over! Kuldeep Yadav Storms Back After Snub With Magical Over In IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Match [WATCH]

Kuldeep Yadav is back, and how! The left-arm leg-spinner stormed into the shortest format of the game with three wickets. And that wasn’t the special thing. All the three wickets came in the same over, breaking the spine of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) side.

The three wickets came in the ninth over, which was Kuldeep Yadav’s second over. He scalped a wicket on the first, fourth and sixth deliveries respectively. The best of the lot, was the last ball of the over, which came into the left-hander. The googly was perfectly pitched outside the off-stump and came in sharply to go on to hit the off-stump.

The hosts were on the receiving end of some top-class bowling from the Indians. Kuldeep Yadav went on to scalp four wickets, giving away just seven runs. And it gets better! The four wickets came in a span of 13 deliveries, which speaks volumes of the quality of the wrist-spinner.

ALSO READ:

How Kuldeep Yadav Wreaked Havoc Against UAE

To understand this, let us break down all his deliveries in the eighth over, which got him the three wickets:

The first dismissal came on the very first delivery of the over. Kuldeep had gone for four runs in his first over. The first ball of his second over was tossed up beautifully to tempt the batter. The batter did exactly what Kuldeep expected. He went for the shot, and was caught at wide long-on. This is where the batting order started falling for the hosts, and they were never going to recover from what happened in the next five deliveries.

The second dismissal came on the fourth ball of the over. Muhammad Wasim, the best batter for the hosts bit the dust. To a ball that was pitched on good length, the UAE skipper chose to sweep. He was caught in front, and the umpire ruled it out. Wasim reviewed the decision, but had to walk back.

The best was yet to come. The sixth delivery of the over was a terrific googly, where the left-handed batter was left clueless. Kuldeep bowled a googly outside off to Harshit Kaushik, who expected the ball to turn away. But it sharply came in, and took the inside edge to go onto the stump. The three wickets derailed the UAE innings and the hosts were pushed to 50/5 before the 10th over mark.

Asia Cup 2025
India
India vs UAE
Kuldeep Yadav
UAE
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

