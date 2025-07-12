Discarded India Batter Reveals Desire for Test Return On-Air During ENG vs IND 3rd Test Day 3 Lunch

India batter Ajinkya Rahane has put his hat in the ring for a Test comeback while speaking on air during the Lunch break on Day 3 of the ongoing ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s. Rahane, who was on Sky Sports for a match-analysis segment alongside Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain, opened up on his desire to wear the Indian whites once again, having last donned them back in 2023 during a West Indies tour.
Rahane had played in the World Test Championship (WTC) final that year too against Australia prior to the Windies series and put up a good performance but the Mumbai batter was still snubbed from the Test team as the management decided to bank on younger stars.
Notably, Rahane was also one of the stars for India during the iconic 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in Australia and also captained the side after the 1st Test following Virat Kohli’s absence.
However, being on the sidelines now has definitely taken its toll and Rahane is once again eager to contribute with the bat for India.
Echoing on the same lines, Rahane said, “I still want to play Test cricket. I am really passionate about playing Tests and at this moment I am enjoying my cricket. Just here for few days, I am carrying my trainers, my training clothes so that I can keep myself fit. Domestic season is starting so the preparations have just begun.”
Recently, Karun Nair also made a comeback to the Test side for the England series after impressive displays in domestic cricket. Furthermore, the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from the longest format has opened up a window of possibility which Rahane might look to capitalise with solid performances in the domestic circuit.
The 37-year-old has looked in good form in the last domestic season. Rahane enjoyed a spectacular Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) campaign, where he was the highest run-getter with 469 runs in nine matches at an average of 58.62 and a strike rate of 164.56.
In the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season too, the dynamic right-hander looked in decent touch, scoring 467 runs in 14 innings, including a hundred in the quarterfinal against Haryana.
In IPL 2025 as well, Rahane was impressive, finishing as the top scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with 390 runs in 13 games, averaging over 35.
