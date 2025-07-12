Discarded India Batter Reveals Desire for Test Return On-Air During ENG vs IND 3rd Test Day 3 Lunch

India batter Ajinkya Rahane has put his hat in the ring for a Test comeback while speaking on air during the Lunch break on Day 3 of the ongoing ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s. Rahane, who was on Sky Sports for a match-analysis segment alongside Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain, opened up on his desire to wear the Indian whites once again, having last donned them back in 2023 during a West Indies tour.

All matches (59) Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025 Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 ECS-W Belgium, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 Global Super League, 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Klang Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 MAL-W – ASM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Kingston Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 SK 165/7 INA 162/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 PHL 184/9 SK 99/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 INA – PHL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 SK – INA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dambulla Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL – BAN – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER 155/5 BEL 160/4 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER 191/5 BEL 13/1 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 TRK 237/10 BUL 178/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 TRK 193/4 GBT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BBW 63/3 FELW 143/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BBW 99/4 BJKW 98/1 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 FELW 74/1 LMLW 69/1 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BJKW – LMLW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BJKW – FELW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BBW – LMLW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC 216/3 NVR 108/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC 103/10 NAJC 70/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 NVR – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 HH – RR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 GAW – DC – Fixtures Standings Live – test – Northern Ireland India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 126/1 Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 SUL – RLC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 CHK – STCC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Bangi MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MB 143/8 MR 146/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 TSKS 166/5 MINY 172/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 WAF – MINY – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT 172/6 KAK 173/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 MMS – VMK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 KAK – YAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – OAW – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 ML 72/10 BHN 76/0 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TAN – GER 90/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Marrara Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 AUS A – SL-A – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 WOR – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 HAM – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLAM – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 BB – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Leeds Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 YOR – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Manchester Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LAN – DURH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SURR – SOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 KENT – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 LAN-W – DUR-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SUR-W – SOM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 HAM-W – BRB-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 ESS-W – TBLZ-W – Fixtures Standings

Rahane had played in the World Test Championship (WTC) final that year too against Australia prior to the Windies series and put up a good performance but the Mumbai batter was still snubbed from the Test team as the management decided to bank on younger stars.

Notably, Rahane was also one of the stars for India during the iconic 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in Australia and also captained the side after the 1st Test following Virat Kohli’s absence.

However, being on the sidelines now has definitely taken its toll and Rahane is once again eager to contribute with the bat for India.

Echoing on the same lines, Rahane said, “I still want to play Test cricket. I am really passionate about playing Tests and at this moment I am enjoying my cricket. Just here for few days, I am carrying my trainers, my training clothes so that I can keep myself fit. Domestic season is starting so the preparations have just begun.”

"I still want to play Test cricket!" 👀



Ajinkya Rahane joins Athers & Nas at Lord's… and the 37-year-old still has a desire to play in white for India 💙 pic.twitter.com/gZGZr32chl — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 12, 2025

Recently, Karun Nair also made a comeback to the Test side for the England series after impressive displays in domestic cricket. Furthermore, the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from the longest format has opened up a window of possibility which Rahane might look to capitalise with solid performances in the domestic circuit.

ALSO READ:

Ajinkya Rahane has been in good touch in domestic cricket

The 37-year-old has looked in good form in the last domestic season. Rahane enjoyed a spectacular Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) campaign, where he was the highest run-getter with 469 runs in nine matches at an average of 58.62 and a strike rate of 164.56.

In the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season too, the dynamic right-hander looked in decent touch, scoring 467 runs in 14 innings, including a hundred in the quarterfinal against Haryana.

In IPL 2025 as well, Rahane was impressive, finishing as the top scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with 390 runs in 13 games, averaging over 35.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.