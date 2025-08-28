News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Danish Malewar Duleep Trophy 2025 Central Zone vs North East Zone
indian-cricket-team

Who Is Danish Malewar? 21-Year-Old Grabs Headlines With Debut Century in Duleep Trophy 2025

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: August 28, 2025
4 min read

He hit 20 fours on his way to a hundred.

Danish Malewar Duleep Trophy 2025 Central Zone vs North East Zone

In the era of players finding a place in India’s setup across formats through the Indian Premier League (IPL), the 21-year-old Danish Malewar has taken a more traditional approach. The stylish right-hander set up the Duleep Trophy 2025 campaign opener on Thursday, smashing a 144-ball hundred against the North East Zone at BCCI CEG Ground B.

Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Saint Lucia Kings SLK

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots SKA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Port of Spain
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
30 Aug 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Trinbago Knight Riders TKR

Barbados Royals BR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Sharjah Warriorz Development SWDM

Gulf Giants Development GGDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – دبي
DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development ADKRDM

Dubai Capitals Development DCDM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
28 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
North Delhi Strikers NDS

New Delhi Tigers NDT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
29 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
29 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Live – test – Bengaluru
Duleep Trophy, 2025
Central Zone CLZ

126/1

North East Zone NEZ

Fixtures
Live – test – Bengaluru
Duleep Trophy, 2025
North Zone NTZ

139/3

East Zone EZ

Fixtures
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
Lankan Lions LKLS

Cluj Cricket Club CLJ

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
ACCB ACB

Transylvania TSA

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
ACCB ACB

Cluj Cricket Club CLJ

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
Lankan Lions LKLS

Cluj Cricket Club CLJ

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
ACCB ACB

Transylvania TSA

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
Transylvania TSA

Cluj Cricket Club CLJ

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Cluj Cricket Club CLJ

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
Lankan Lions LKLS

Transylvania TSA

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
Transylvania TSA

Cluj Cricket Club CLJ

Fixtures Standings
Completed – t10 – București
ECS Romania, Encore, 2025
Baneasa Cricket Club BAC

Lankan Lions LKLS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
Eastern Europe Cup, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Serbia SRB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
Eastern Europe Cup, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Croatia CRO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Somerset SOM

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Hampshire HAM

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – St Saviour
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
28 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Denmark DEN

Kuwait KWT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Jersey
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26
28 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Papua New Guinea PNG

Jersey JER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – King
ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, 2023-27
29 Aug 2025, 08:00 PM IST
Namibia NAM

Scotland SCOT

Fixtures Standings
Canceled – t20 – Dhaka
India tour of Bangladesh, 2025
Bangladesh BAN

India IND

Match Called off

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
28 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Kochi Blue Tigers KBTS

Adani Trivandrum Royals ATR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
28 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Aries Kollam Sailors ARKS

Alleppey Ripples ALRS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
29 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Thrissur Titans TTS

Aries Kollam Sailors ARKS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala Cricket League , 2025
29 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Calicut Globstars CAGS

Alleppey Ripples ALRS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Hubli Tigers HBT

Mangalore Dragons MGD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Majees Titans MAT

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

Renaissance Challengers RNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

Majees Titans MAT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Harare
Sri Lanka tour of Zimbabwe, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

Sri Lanka SL

Fixtures
Live – t20 – Australia
T20 Max Competition, 2025
Sandgate Redcliffe SGR

24/4

Redlands RLS

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Albion
T20 Max Competition, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
University of Queensland UOQ

Wynnum Manly WYN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin
T20 Max Competition, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Sunshine Coast SSC

South Brisbane SBB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Albion
T20 Max Competition, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Valley VLLY

Western Suburbs WSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin
T20 Max Competition, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Northern Suburbs NSBB

University of Queensland UOQ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin
T20 Max Competition, 2025
30 Aug 2025, 05:00 AM IST
Gold Coast GCT

Sunshine Coast SSC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
28 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Southern Brave SOB

Welsh Fire WEF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Southern Brave Women SBW-W

Welsh Fire Women WFW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sharjah
United Arab Emirates T20I Tri-Series, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Afghanistan AFG

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Kanpur Superstars KASS

Lucknow Falcons LUF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
28 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Noida Super Kings NOSK

Kashi Rudras KARS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Gorakhpur Lions GOLS

Meerut Mavericks MEMA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025
29 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Kanpur Superstars KASS

Noida Super Kings NOSK

Fixtures Standings

Danish Malewar Scores Hundred on Duleep Trophy Debut

Put to bat first, Central Zone lost opener Aayush Pandey to Akash Kumar in the third over. Malewar, coming out to bat at no. 3, overcame a massive scare against the sensational spell from NEZ bowlers who kept tight lines and lengths in the first session. He, alongside Aryan Juyal, steadied the ship, building a strong 144-run partnership. The 21-year-old notched up his half-century with a boundary towards the straightish fine leg region. Juyal also moved to his seventh FC fifty before retiring hurt on 60, with Rajat Patidar replacing him at the crease. The Uttar Pradesh batter was seen limping in the 37th over after being hit on the abdomen guard.

Despite Juyal’s injury, Malewar didn’t lose his concentration and continued his impressive run. Malewar didn’t get excited much and played the way he knows best. The Vidarbha batter then raced to his hundred on his Duleep Trophy debut off 144 balls in the 53rd over. He hit 20 fours on his way to a hundred; that’s 80 runs in boundaries, as Malewar builds on what has been a solid mini-career so far.

Patidar, leading the side in Dhruv Jurel’s absence due to a groin niggle, came all guns blazing and smashed a 42-ball fifty. The Madhya Pradesh cricketer attempted three consecutive reverse sweeps and earned boundaries on all of them, moving to 94 within the blink of an eye. He quickly brought up his 14th first-class hundred that came off just 80 balls, with 18 fours and a couple of sixes. Out of his first 101 runs, 84 of them came in boundaries. With these two hundreds, the Central Zone were formidably placed at 314/1 with plenty of batting remaining. Their lineup also features Indian bowlers like Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, and Kuldeep Yadav.

ALSO READ

Who is Danish Malewar?

Not every cricketer is god-gifted. Malwar’s story is one of grit, grind, struggle, and a father’s dream that eventually turned to his as well. The quality that separates him from many is his ability to soak in pressure and thrive in crucial games, especially in the knockouts. While Malewar was instrumental in Vidarbha’s progress to the Ranji Trophy final, the 21-year-old has a bright future ahead if he continues to play similarly. Runs in the Duleep Trophy, which is more of a trial for ‘A’ team games, will keep selectors interested.

Though Malewar didn’t have much experience, the right-hand batter has displayed his magnificent skills and temperament in the limited opportunities he has got. Malewar made his first-class debut for Vidarbha last year. He immediately impressed with a second-innings 61 batting at number three, following it up with scores of 56, 42, and 59 in his next three innings. The right-hand batter then climbed one more step, smashing his maiden First Class hundred (115) against Gujarat at home in Nagpur.

Still awaiting his maiden call-up for the white-ball formats, the 21-year-old Malewar was in his element ever since the Ranji knockout stages. He registered 75 and a duck against Tamil Nadu in the quarterfinal. He further made valuable contributions in the semi-final against 42-time champions Mumbai (79 and 29). The Vidarbha batter ended his Ranji Trophy 2024-25 with a whopping 783 runs in just nine appearances, averaging an impressive 52.20. This also included six fifties and a match-winning hundred against Kerala in the Ranji Trophy final at the VCA Stadium, Jamtha, in Nagpur.

Both the semi-finals are scheduled at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence ground from September 4. The all-important final will be played from September 11 at the same venue.

Danish Malewar
Duleep Trophy 2025
Kuldeep Yadav
Rajat Patidar
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

Related posts

121, 89, 62 – Sanju Samson on a Roll in KCL 2025 As He Continues Pushing for India Opener Spot in Asia Cup 2025

121, 89, 62 – Sanju Samson on a Roll in KCL 2025 As He Continues Pushing for India Opener Spot in Asia Cup 2025

5:35 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Recently-Retired Cheteshwar Pujara Opens Up on Possibility of Taking Up a Coaching Role in Future

Recently-Retired Cheteshwar Pujara Opens Up on Possibility of Taking Up a Coaching Role in Future

Cheteshwar Pujara recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.
4:52 pm
Vishnu PN
Rajat Patidar Slams Whirlwind 80-Ball Ton in Duleep Trophy 2025 To Get in the Radar of Selectors Ahead of Home Test Season

Rajat Patidar Slams Whirlwind 80-Ball Ton in Duleep Trophy 2025 To Get on the Radar of Selectors Ahead of Home Test Season

3:56 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Sanju Samson India Asia Cup 2025

‘Flexible Enough To Make Adjustments’ – Mentor Backs Sanju Samson To Perform Anywhere In India Line-up For Asia Cup 2025

He sustained a thumb injury in the middle of the season and, as a result, could not play all the games for Rajasthan.
3:43 pm
Ashish Satyam
Mohammed Shami India

Veteran India Pacer Reveals His Major ODI World Cup Plans After Being Sidelined From Asia Cup 2025

He has played 108 ODI matches for India, picking up 206 wickets. 
1:37 pm
Ashish Satyam
Rajat Patidar To Captain in Opening Round of Duleep Trophy After Dhruv Jurel Misses Out With Injury

Rajat Patidar To Captain in Opening Round of Duleep Trophy After Dhruv Jurel Misses Out With Injury

12:22 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.