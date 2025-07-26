News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
ENG vs IND 4th Test Day 4 Weather Update - Latest Manchester Rain Forecast And Start Time For England vs India Test Match
indian-cricket-team

ENG vs IND 4th Test Day 4 Weather Update — Latest Manchester Rain Forecast, Hourly Weather And Start Time For England vs India Test Match

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: July 26, 2025
4 min read

There has been some rain and breaks in the first three days of the game.

ENG vs IND 4th Test Day 4 Weather Update - Latest Manchester Rain Forecast And Start Time For England vs India Test Match

England are in a commanding position in the ongoing Manchester Test against India and has already gained a substantial lead. After bowling India out for 358 in the first innings, the home team is going strong and currently sits at 544/7, with a lead of 186 runs. While they are ahead in the contest, England will be keeping an eye on the Manchester rain forecast, as ENG vs IND weather updates have been a constant talking point throughout this series.

Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Malaysia MAL

Hong Kong HKG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Rwanda RWA

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
Romania ROM

178/6

Luxembourg LUX

11/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Austria AUST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Austria AUST

Luxembourg LUX

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Hungary
ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

21/3

Jinnah CC JIHCC

163/4

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Rising Phoenix RPH

Marsta CC MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Jinnah CC JIHCC

Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Rising Phoenix RPH

Jinnah CC JIHCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Rising Phoenix RPH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
Botswana Women BOT-W

16/3

Malawi Women MWW-W

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
Eswatini Women EWW-W

Lesotho Women LSN-W

13/2

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Rwanda Women RWA-W

Sierra Leone Women SLO-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Cameroon Women CW-W

Mozambique Women MZW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Super Lanka SUL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Chennai Kings CA CHK

Tally Rangers TCC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
Fatemi Resources Cricket Club FRC

122/4

KL Gladiators KLG

108/6

Fatemi Resources Cricket Club beat KL Gladiators by 14 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
JB Kings JBK

80/4

Sky Warriors Cricket Club SWCL

106/5

Sky Warriors Cricket Club beat JB Kings by 26 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
Utkal Cricket Club UTC

78/4

Maxx Cricket Club MXC

80/2

Maxx Cricket Club beat Utkal Cricket Club by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
MR KB Putrajaya MKP

MB Malik Sports UMZ MBMS

5/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Fatemi Resources Cricket Club FRC

Maxx Cricket Club MXC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 08:40 AM IST
JB Kings JBK

MB Malik Sports UMZ MBMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 10:50 AM IST
Utkal Cricket Club UTC

KL Gladiators KLG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru
Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
MR KB Putrajaya MKP

Sky Warriors Cricket Club SWCL

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
United Arab Emirates UAE

121/3

Nigeria NIG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Kenya KNY

Namibia A NBA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Kenya KNY

Nigeria NIG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
United Arab Emirates UAE

Uganda UGA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Mis Ainak Knights MAK

154/9

Boost Defenders BDS

155/4

Boost Defenders beat Mis Ainak Knights by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Amo Sharks ASS

Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago
USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
West Indies Women U19 WIU19-W

United States Of America Women U19 USAU19-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago
USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
West Indies Women U19 WIU19-W

United States Of America Women U19 USAU19-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – London
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

Fixtures Standings
Canceled – t20 – London
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Match Cancelled

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – London
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Surrey Women SUR-W

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
World Championship of Legends, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
India Champions IAC

Australia Champions AAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Leeds
World Championship of Legends, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Pakistan Champions PNC

West Indies Champions WIC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Leeds
World Championship of Legends, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
South Africa Champions SAC

Australia Champions AAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Leeds
World Championship of Legends, 2025
27 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
India Champions IAC

England Champions EDC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
New Zealand NZ

South Africa SA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025
26 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Zimbabwe Women ZIM-W

Fixtures

There has been some rain and breaks in the first three days of the game, and Manchester weather has often been frustrating. The ball has moved more than in the first three games due to the weather and moisture. It is going to exacerbate on the final two days of the Test.

ENG vs IND Weather — Manchester Rain Live Update

🌧️ Headingley Rain Update

Day 4, 4th Test: Heavy rain hit early in the morning, and the outfield is visibly wet. No word yet on start of play.

⏱️ Last updated: Loading…

ALSO READ:

Manchester Weather: Will Rain Affect ENG vs IND Day 4?

The rain is predicted throughout Day 4. Hence, a few more breaks are expected. The chances of rain will be higher in the morning session.

According to BBC Weather, the chances of rain at 11 AM are 50%, followed by 33% and 24% in the next two hours, respectively. The precipitation will reduce after 1 PM, but clouds will continue to hover. The weather will remain between 16°C to 20°C throughout the day.

Manchester Weather – July 26, 2025

Current: 17°C • Feels Like 17°C

Wind: WSW 8 km/h • Humidity: 94%

Cloud Cover: 90%

Rain chances in the morning.

Manchester Rain Forecast Today (Local Time)

FAQs: ENG vs IND Weather and Manchester Rain Forecast

What is the ENG vs IND weather forecast for Day 4 in Manchester?

The weather in Manchester has been windy and chilly. The rain chances are higher than the previous three days.

Will rain affect the start of the ENG vs IND Test in Manchester?

According to the latest Manchester rain forecast, a delayed start is likely as rain is mostly predicted in the morning session. However, it should clear by afternoon.

Is there a rain prediction for the ENG vs IND Test match today?

Yes, the forecast suggests a moderate chance of rain, especially in the first session. It’s advisable to keep an eye on real-time updates for Manchester weather today.

What is the temperature in Manchester during the ENG vs IND Test?

Temperatures are expected to range between 16°C and 20°C, with cool and windy conditions to aid fast bowlers.

Where can I find live Manchester weather updates during the ENG vs IND Test?

You can track the Manchester hourly weather forecast on platforms like BBC Weather, AccuWeather, Weather.com, and Google Weather for the latest rain updates and temperature changes.

Will the weather impact the outcome of the ENG vs IND Manchester Test?

While the forecast doesn’t predict rain throughout, consistent overcast conditions and light showers could influence pitch behaviour and playing conditions across the remaining two days.

Is there any reserve day for the Manchester Test between England and India?

No, Test matches do not have a reserve day. Any time lost due to rain or bad light will reduce the available playing time across the five days.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 4th Test Weather Update
ENG vs IND Day 4 Weather Report
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

Jasprit Bumrah to Retire from Tests After ENG vs IND Series? Former India Player Mohammad Kaif Drops Major Prediction

Jasprit Bumrah to Retire from Tests After ENG vs IND Series? Former India Player Drops Major Prediction

1:56 pm
Sreejita Sen
narayan jagadeesan india test squad rishabh pant replacement csk ipl ms dhoni england test 2025

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Didn’t Think CSK Would Replace Narayan Jagadeesan Immediately…This Time I Thought It Was A Scam’

Narayan Jagadeesan has been added to the India squad for the final Test as a replacement for the vice-captain.
12:43 pm
Ashish Satyam
Shubman Gill Heavily Criticised by Ravi Shastri For Captaincy Calls That Allowed England to Surge to Winning Position in Manchester Test

Shubman Gill Heavily Criticised For Captaincy Calls That Allowed England to Surge to Winning Position in Manchester Test

The hosts are currently leading by 186 with three wickets in hand in the first innings.
11:54 am
Sreejita Sen
6 Times India Batters Braved Injury To Come Out To Bat Ft. Rishabh Pant in Manchester Test

7 Times India Batters Braved Injury To Come Out To Bat Ft. Rishabh Pant in Manchester Test

Rishabh Pant came out to bat for India while he had a fractured foot.
10:23 am
Amogh Bodas

Ollie Pope Provides Update On Ben Stokes Fitness After Struggling With Running In Manchester Test

The England captain had to walk away after reaching his fifty on Day 3
12:23 am
Samarnath Soory
India Bowling Coach Hints At Injury For Jasprit Bumrah And Mohammed Siraj After Day 3 Of Manchester Test

India Bowling Coach Hints At Injury For Jasprit Bumrah And Mohammed Siraj After Day 3 Of Manchester Test

England lead by 186 runs at stumps on Day 3.
12:12 am
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.