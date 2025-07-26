ENG vs IND 4th Test Day 4 Weather Update — Latest Manchester Rain Forecast, Hourly Weather And Start Time For England vs India Test Match

There has been some rain and breaks in the first three days of the game.
England are in a commanding position in the ongoing Manchester Test against India and has already gained a substantial lead. After bowling India out for 358 in the first innings, the home team is going strong and currently sits at 544/7, with a lead of 186 runs. While they are ahead in the contest, England will be keeping an eye on the Manchester rain forecast, as ENG vs IND weather updates have been a constant talking point throughout this series.
There has been some rain and breaks in the first three days of the game, and Manchester weather has often been frustrating. The ball has moved more than in the first three games due to the weather and moisture. It is going to exacerbate on the final two days of the Test.
Day 4, 4th Test: Heavy rain hit early in the morning, and the outfield is visibly wet. No word yet on start of play.
⏱️ Last updated: Loading…
ALSO READ:
The rain is predicted throughout Day 4. Hence, a few more breaks are expected. The chances of rain will be higher in the morning session.
According to BBC Weather, the chances of rain at 11 AM are 50%, followed by 33% and 24% in the next two hours, respectively. The precipitation will reduce after 1 PM, but clouds will continue to hover. The weather will remain between 16°C to 20°C throughout the day.
Current: 17°C • Feels Like 17°C
Wind: WSW 8 km/h • Humidity: 94%
Cloud Cover: 90%
Rain chances in the morning.
The weather in Manchester has been windy and chilly. The rain chances are higher than the previous three days.
According to the latest Manchester rain forecast, a delayed start is likely as rain is mostly predicted in the morning session. However, it should clear by afternoon.
Yes, the forecast suggests a moderate chance of rain, especially in the first session. It’s advisable to keep an eye on real-time updates for Manchester weather today.
Temperatures are expected to range between 16°C and 20°C, with cool and windy conditions to aid fast bowlers.
You can track the Manchester hourly weather forecast on platforms like BBC Weather, AccuWeather, Weather.com, and Google Weather for the latest rain updates and temperature changes.
While the forecast doesn’t predict rain throughout, consistent overcast conditions and light showers could influence pitch behaviour and playing conditions across the remaining two days.
No, Test matches do not have a reserve day. Any time lost due to rain or bad light will reduce the available playing time across the five days.
