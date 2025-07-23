ENG vs IND 4th Test Weather Update — Latest Manchester Rain Forecast, Hourly Weather And Start Time For England vs India Test Match

England may seal the series in the penultimate fixture.
After a commanding 336-run win at Edgbaston and two nail-biting encounters in Leeds and Lord’s, Team India will be eager to level the series in the crucial Manchester Test. But as fans keep one eye on the match, the other is firmly on the skies — ENG vs IND weather updates and the Manchester rain forecast have become hot topics ahead of the fourth Test.
162/7
159/4
172/8
173/2
Australia won by 8 wkts
29/1
The match returns to a venue filled with mixed emotions for Indian supporters — Old Trafford in Manchester, the site of India’s heartbreaking 18-run loss to New Zealand in the 2019 ICC Men’s World Cup semifinal.
Coming into the ongoing Test series, this young Indian squad bounced back in style in the second match after losing the opener at Headingley. With Shubman Gill and his team trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, they’ll hope to replicate their Birmingham dominance. But much may depend not just on the playing XI — but also on whether Manchester’s weather allows a full contest.
Multiple weather forecasters have predicted rain in Manchester on Day 1 of the fourth ENG vs IND Test, starting from 2 PM.
Current: 16°C • Feels Like 15°C
Wind: WNW 12 km/h • Humidity: 93%
Cloud Cover: 93%
Rain Chances in Afternoon
|Time
|Condition
|Temp
|Rain
|Wind
|08:00
|Cloudy
|16°
|5%
|WNW 11 km/h
|09:00
|Cloudy
|16°
|5%
|WNW 11 km/h
|10:00
|Cloudy
|17°
|4%
|NW 13 km/h
|11:00
|Cloudy
|18°
|3%
|NW 13 km/h
|12:00
|Cloudy
|19°
|3%
|NW 13 km/h
|13:00
|Cloudy
|19°
|6%
|NW 13 km/h
|14:00
|Showers
|19°
|54%
|NW 13 km/h
|15:00
|Mostly Cloudy
|19°
|49%
|NW 13 km/h
|16:00
|Mostly Cloudy
|20°
|36%
|NW 13 km/h
|17:00
|Cloudy
|19°
|17%
|NW 13 km/h
|18:00
|Cloudy
|19°
|17%
|NW 13 km/h
|19:00
|Cloudy
|19°
|22%
|NW 13 km/h
|Time
|Rain Chance
|7 AM
|6%
|8 AM
|5%
|9 AM
|5%
|10 AM
|4%
|11 AM
|3%
|12 PM
|3%
|1 PM
|6%
|2 PM
|54%
|3 PM
|49%
|4 PM
|36%
|5 PM
|17%
Expect overcast skies throughout the day, with occasional spells of light rain in the afternoon. While the conditions remain cloudy, play is expected to begin on time.
As per the latest Manchester rain forecast, a delayed start is unlikely. However, passing showers may cause brief interruptions during the day’s play.
Yes, the forecast suggests a moderate chance of rain, especially in the second session. It’s advisable to keep an eye on real-time updates for Manchester weather today.
Temperatures are expected to range between 15°C and 20°C, with cool and humid conditions that could aid swing bowling early on.
You can track the Manchester hourly weather forecast on platforms like BBC Weather, AccuWeather, Weather.com, and Google Weather for the latest rain updates and temperature changes.
While the forecast doesn’t predict heavy rain, consistent overcast conditions and light showers could influence pitch behavior and playing conditions across multiple days.
No, Test matches do not have a reserve day. Any time lost due to rain or bad light will reduce the available playing time across the five days.
