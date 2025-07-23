News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
ENG vs IND 4th Test Weather Update - Latest Manchester Rain Forecast And Start Time For England vs India Test Match
indian-cricket-team

ENG vs IND 4th Test Weather Update — Latest Manchester Rain Forecast, Hourly Weather And Start Time For England vs India Test Match

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: July 23, 2025
4 min read

England may seal the series in the penultimate fixture.

ENG vs IND 4th Test Weather Update - Latest Manchester Rain Forecast And Start Time For England vs India Test Match

After a commanding 336-run win at Edgbaston and two nail-biting encounters in Leeds and Lord’s, Team India will be eager to level the series in the crucial Manchester Test. But as fans keep one eye on the match, the other is firmly on the skies — ENG vs IND weather updates and the Manchester rain forecast have become hot topics ahead of the fourth Test.

Result – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Hong Kong HKG

162/7

Samoa SAM

159/4

Hong Kong beat Samoa by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Singapore SGP

Malaysia MAL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Samoa SAM

Malaysia MAL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Singapore SGP

Hong Kong HKG

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kingston
Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
West Indies WI

172/8

Australia AUS

173/2

Australia won by 8 wkts

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Malawi ML

Rwanda RWA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Huddinge HDN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Jinnah CC JIHCC

Marsta CC MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Huddinge HDN

Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Huddinge HDN

Jinnah CC JIHCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Marsta CC MAR

Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Jinnah CC JIHCC

Marsta CC MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Rising Phoenix RPH

Huddinge HDN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Huddinge HDN

Jinnah CC JIHCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Rising Phoenix RPH

Marsta CC MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Jinnah CC JIHCC

Rising Phoenix RPH

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Bud Cricket Club BCC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

29/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

91 Yards Club 91YC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 10:30 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Eswatini Women EWW-W

Mozambique Women MZW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Malawi Women MWW-W

Lesotho Women LSN-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Botswana Women BOT-W

Sierra Leone Women SLO-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Rwanda Women RWA-W

Cameroon Women CW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Manchester
India tour of England, Test, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England ENG

India IND

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
MEC Study Group MECS

Chennai Kings CA CHK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Tally Rangers TCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 01:15 AM IST
Stack CC STCC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Florida Lions FLI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Vegas Vikings VEV

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dhaka
Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Bangladesh BAN

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
United Arab Emirates UAE

Kenya KNY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Uganda A UGAA

Namibia A NBA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Yanam Royals YAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Amo Sharks ASS

Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Boost Defenders BDS

Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
Women’s One Day Cup, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Durham Women DUR-W

Lancashire Women LAN-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
World Championship of Legends, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Australia Champions AAC

West Indies Champions WIC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
World Championship of Legends, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
England Champions EDC

South Africa Champions SAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

New Zealand NZ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Zimbabwe Women ZIM-W

Fixtures Standings

The match returns to a venue filled with mixed emotions for Indian supporters — Old Trafford in Manchester, the site of India’s heartbreaking 18-run loss to New Zealand in the 2019 ICC Men’s World Cup semifinal.

Coming into the ongoing Test series, this young Indian squad bounced back in style in the second match after losing the opener at Headingley. With Shubman Gill and his team trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, they’ll hope to replicate their Birmingham dominance. But much may depend not just on the playing XI — but also on whether Manchester’s weather allows a full contest.

Manchester Weather: Will Rain Affect ENG vs IND Day 1?

Multiple weather forecasters have predicted rain in Manchester on Day 1 of the fourth ENG vs IND Test, starting from 2 PM.

  • BBC Weather: Predicts rain chances in afternoon
  • AccuWeather: 54% chance of rain at 2 PM
  • Google Weather: “Partly Cloudy” with a 20% precipitation probability

Manchester Weather – July 23, 2025

Current: 16°C • Feels Like 15°C
Wind: WNW 12 km/h • Humidity: 93%
Cloud Cover: 93%

Rain Chances in Afternoon

TimeConditionTempRainWind
08:00Cloudy16°5%WNW 11 km/h
09:00Cloudy16°5%WNW 11 km/h
10:00Cloudy17°4%NW 13 km/h
11:00Cloudy18°3%NW 13 km/h
12:00Cloudy19°3%NW 13 km/h
13:00Cloudy19°6%NW 13 km/h
14:00Showers19°54%NW 13 km/h
15:00Mostly Cloudy19°49%NW 13 km/h
16:00Mostly Cloudy20°36%NW 13 km/h
17:00Cloudy19°17%NW 13 km/h
18:00Cloudy19°17%NW 13 km/h
19:00Cloudy19°22%NW 13 km/h

ALSO READ:

Manchester Rain Forecast Today (Local Time)

TimeRain Chance
7 AM6%
8 AM5%
9 AM5%
10 AM4%
11 AM3%
12 PM3%
1 PM6%
2 PM54%
3 PM49%
4 PM36%
5 PM17%

FAQs: ENG vs IND Weather and Manchester Rain Forecast

What is the ENG vs IND weather forecast for Day 1 in Manchester?

Expect overcast skies throughout the day, with occasional spells of light rain in the afternoon. While the conditions remain cloudy, play is expected to begin on time.

Will rain affect the start of the ENG vs IND Test in Manchester?

As per the latest Manchester rain forecast, a delayed start is unlikely. However, passing showers may cause brief interruptions during the day’s play.

Is there a rain prediction for ENG vs IND Test match today?

Yes, the forecast suggests a moderate chance of rain, especially in the second session. It’s advisable to keep an eye on real-time updates for Manchester weather today.

What is the temperature in Manchester during the ENG vs IND Test?

Temperatures are expected to range between 15°C and 20°C, with cool and humid conditions that could aid swing bowling early on.

Where can I find live Manchester weather updates during ENG vs IND?

You can track the Manchester hourly weather forecast on platforms like BBC Weather, AccuWeather, Weather.com, and Google Weather for the latest rain updates and temperature changes.

Will weather impact the outcome of the ENG vs IND Manchester Test?

While the forecast doesn’t predict heavy rain, consistent overcast conditions and light showers could influence pitch behavior and playing conditions across multiple days.

Is there any reserve day for the Manchester Test between England and India?

No, Test matches do not have a reserve day. Any time lost due to rain or bad light will reduce the available playing time across the five days.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
England
England vs India
India
Manchester Test
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

Harmanpreet Kaur Gets a Century in ENG vs IND 3rd ODI, Equals THIS Record By Former Indian Legend

Harmanpreet Kaur Gets a Century in ENG vs IND 3rd ODI, Equals THIS Record By Former Indian Legend

India posted a competitive 318/5 in the first innings of the third ODI.
9:40 pm
Amogh Bodas
Shubman Gill Hits Back At England Over 'Spirit Of Game' Debate Ahead Of ENG vs IND 4th Test

Shubman Gill Fires Shots At England Before Manchester Test, Questions Conduct Of Openers

The fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will start from July 23 in Manchester.
7:59 pm
Amogh Bodas
Shubman Gill Confirms Star India Pacer To Be Rested for ENG vs IND 4th Test, Anshul Kamboj Likely To Earn Debut

Shubman Gill Confirms Star India Pacer To Be Rested for ENG vs IND 4th Test, Anshul Kamboj Likely To Earn Debut

7:11 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
ravi shastri top 5 indian cricketers virat kohli

Ravi Shastri Names His Top 5 Indian Cricketers Of All Time, Virat Kohli Not Ranked

Ravi Shastri also had advice for England on how to win Ashes in Australia
4:01 pm
Samarnath Soory

Ricky Ponting Advocates Shubman Gill’s Fiery Attitude Compared to Ex-India Captain’s Tendency To Be ‘Aggressive With Teammates’

4:10 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Ravichandran Ashwin Suggests Gautam Gambhir An Out Of the Box Move That Could Help Balance India Playing XI In Manchester Test

Ravichandran Ashwin Suggests Gautam Gambhir An Out Of the Box Move That Could Help Balance India Playing XI In Manchester Test

India have never won a Test match at Old Trafford.
3:42 pm
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.