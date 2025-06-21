News
'Let Your Bat Do The Talking': Former India All-rounder Yuvraj Singh Praises Shubman Gill for Century on Test Captaincy Debut
‘Let Your Bat Do The Talking’: Former India All-rounder Praises Shubman Gill for Century on Test Captaincy Debut 

Last updated: June 21, 2025
Previously, he has also led India in a five-match T20I series in Zimbabwe.

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has applauded youngster Shubman Gill for notching up a sublime century in his leadership debut in Tests. India kicked off the five-match series against England with a huge score of 359/3 on the opening day in Leeds. Skipper Gill and vice-captain Rishabh Pant will resume the innings today on 127 and 65, respectively.

Yuvraj Singh on Shubman Gill

The former player, who has also mentored the 25-year-old since his initial days, has congratulated Gill on achieving this remarkable feat. The batter became only the fifth Indian player to join a legendary list of Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar and Virat Kohli after scoring a ton in his debut match as the skipper.

Check out the Tweet of Yuvraj Singh here:

Moreover, this is Gill’s first hundred outside of the Asian subcontinent. Earlier, his only overseas century came against Bangladesh in 2022. This excellent knock has also helped improve his stats on English soil which previously read as 88 runs in three matches at an average of just 14.66.

India Eyes A Mammoth Total Against England on Day 2

There were a lot of discussions building up to the match regarding how a new and young team would fare in their first overseas challenge, following the recent retirements of stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Moreover, an experienced Cheteshwar Pujara or Ajinkya Rahane had also not been selected in the side. However, the youngsters of the team have produced a brilliant performance in the first match so far.

KL Rahul, who is the most experienced player in the current India squad, provided a good start to India’s innings innings with his gritty 42 runs off 78 balls. However, his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal converted his 96-ball half-century to a stunning 101-run knock. This was his first match on the English soil and he put up a stunning ton to continue his remarkable record. Previously, he also notched up 171 on his Test debut against the West Indies in Dominica and 161 on his first match against Australia in Perth.

The newly appointed captain Gill, joined by his deputy Pant, also continued to build upon the solid start from the openers. Team India has posted 359/3 on the scoreboard after 85 overs of the opening day. They will look to post a mammoth total on Day 2 to hand an advantage to their bowling unit headed by Jasprit Bumrah.

