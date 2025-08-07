News
Former India Test Captain's Advice Key Reason Behind Yashasvi Jaiswal U-Turn on Leaving Mumbai for Goa
indian-cricket-team

Former India Test Captain's Advice Key Reason Behind Yashasvi Jaiswal U-Turn on Leaving Mumbai for Goa

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: August 7, 2025
3 min read

He advised Jaiswal to remain with Mumbai at this important stage of his career.

Former India Test Captain’s Advice Key Reason Behind Yashasvi Jaiswal U-Turn on Leaving Mumbai for Goa

Former India Test captain Rohit Sharma reportedly played a key role in convincing Yashasvi Jaiswal to continue playing for Mumbai in domestic cricket instead of shifting to Goa. Earlier this year, Jaiswal had asked for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Cricket Association as he was approached by Goa with an offer to captain their team. However, a few weeks later, he changed his mind and informed the association that he wanted to stay with Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma Urges Yashasvi Jaiswal to Stay Back in Mumbai at Crucial Career Juncture

According to a report by the Times of India, Rohit advised Jaiswal to remain with Mumbai at this important stage of his career. The young batter made his decision after listening to Rohit’s advice and also consulting a few senior players who represent both Mumbai and India. Following this, MCA president Ajinkya Naik confirmed that Jaiswal’s request to withdraw the NOC was approved.

“Rohit asked Yashasvi to stay on in Mumbai at this stage of his career. He explained to him that there was a lot of pride and prestige in playing for a team like Mumbai, which has won the Ranji Trophy a record 42 times. Rohit also told Yashasvi that he must never forget that it was because of Mumbai cricket that he got a platform to show his talent and go on to play for India, and he must be grateful to the city for that. It was here in Mumbai that he started playing cricket in the maidans and then was picked for all age group teams of Mumbai,” MCA president Ajinkya Naik said.

ALSO READ:

Motivation from Rohit Sharma Helps Yashasvi Jaiswal Stay Focused at the Oval Test

During the Oval Test against England, Rohit was present on Day 3 and gave him a simple message. Jaiswal said after the day’s play that Rohit just told him to keep batting and continue doing what he was doing.

“I saw Rohit bhai and said hi. He gave me the message to keep playing,” Jaiswal said to the reporters after the end of the third day’s play,” Yashasvi Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal, who is now 23 years old, has been part of the Mumbai setup since his Under-19 days. He made his first-class debut in 2019 and has so far scored 4233 runs at an average of 56.44 in 43 matches.

He has been named in the West Zone squad for the upcoming Duleep Trophy, which will take place from August 28 to September 11, 2025.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Steps Up in Crucial Moments of Anderson Tendulkar Trophy series

In the Anderson Tendulkar Trophy between England and India, Jaiswal was one of India’s top performers. He scored 411 runs in five matches at an average of 41.10, which included two centuries and two fifties.

He began the series with a hundred in the first Test’s first innings and finished it with another century in the second innings of the fifth Test. His knock played a crucial role in helping India win the final match and level the series 2-2.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

India
Mumbai
Rohit Sharma
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

