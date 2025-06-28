How Rohit Sharma Played A Key Role in KL Rahul’s Exemplary Showing in England in the Test Series

The right-hand batter will look to continue his brilliant run in order to win games for his team in the remaining four Test matches against England.

India’s star batter KL Rahul has been in terrific touch in the ongoing five-match Test series against England. Though the Indian team lost the first game, Rahul’s century was a treat to watch. The kind of calmness and intent he showed were eye-pleasing. Ahead of the five-match Test series, Rahul took part in an unofficial Test series for India A where he registered the scores of 116, 51, 42, and 137 across four innings on this tour.

It took a lot for Rahul to bat like this in such difficult English conditions. He went through a rigorous training to realise what kind of potential he has when it comes to red ball cricket.

How Rohit Sharma Helped KL Rahul?

Former India Test captain Rohit Sharma wanted to get the best out of Rahul, and that is why he gave charge to Abhishek Nayar, one of the assistant coaches with the national side, when Gautam Gambhir became the head coach.

“When I first picked up that role. I remember I had a conversation with Rohit, and he said that one of the things he was really keen on me doing was working with KL and bringing out a more aggressive outlook to how KL played the game, and bringing the best out of him because he believed strongly that KL would play a major role in the Champions Trophy, World Cup and everything going forward including the BGT [Border-Gavaskar Trophy] and the Tests in England”, Nayar told ESPNcricinfo.

Abhishek Nayar Trained KL Rahul

The likes of Rahul and Nayar started off for the series against Australia in the middle of the New Zealand series. They used to go to nets before the start of a day’s play and used to sweat it out. Rahul finally managed to seal his opening slot when Rohit was granted a paternity leave, and the Karnataka-based batter started the proceedings in Perth.

“A coach has to be lucky. How lucky that in his first game in Australia, he got runs in the second innings and in the first also he got a start. That gave him a bit of believability. There are times when the glue just sticks. That was the moment the glue stuck. He really enjoyed that knock. He told me, listen, I feel like I am just watching and playing. It’s music to me now, playing the sport”, Nayar added.

