Former Aussie cricketer Greg Blewett labelled Beau Webster the ultimate all-rounder after a terrific knock.
news

'Ultimate All-Rounder' – Australia Star Gets Rave Praise From Former Player After Crucial Role in Win Over West Indies

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: June 28, 2025
3 min read

Former Aussie cricketer Greg Blewett labelled him the ultimate all-rounder after a terrific knock.

Former Aussie cricketer Greg Blewett labelled Beau Webster the ultimate all-rounder after a terrific knock.

Australia were struggling for most of the first Test against the West Indies before eventually getting their act right in the second innings. A player responsible for their supreme turnaround is the all-rounder Beau Webster, who again performed with both bat and ball in Barbados.

Webster has been among the most impressive Australian players since his Test debut, even if his methods look weird at times. He somehow manages to score runs in the most precarious situations and take wickets when the team require them the most.

Former Aussie cricketer Greg Blewett labelled him the ultimate all-rounder after a terrific knock in the second innings against the West Indies. On air, he highlighted Webster’s positive approach to keep the scorecard ticking, even on arduous decks.

ALSO READ:

“He’s been exceptional since he came into the team. He’s just the ultimate all-rounder. He’s been a real find for the Australians. Even on a difficult wicket, the positive way he goes out and plays to keep the scoreboard ticking over, he’s a huge asset for our team.”

Beau Webster has slowly sealed his spot in the Australian Test side

Beau Webster made his Test debut for Australia in the Sydney Test earlier this year when the team required an all-rounder who could contribute with both bat and ball. Mitchell Marsh has had fitness and form issues, while Cameron Green was out due to surgery.

Webster fit into this role straight away and chipped in with crucial runs on his debut to seal his spot for the upcoming games. He has 305 runs at an average of 43.57 in eight innings, including three fifties.

Further, he also has five wickets at 27.80 runs apiece in eight outings, with a best 2/6. Webster played a quality knock in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final after Australia lost a few early wickets, and now came up with a fighting 63 against the West Indies to take his team to a big total in the second innings, which eventually turned out to be good enough for a win.

His performances have confirmed his spot for the upcoming crucial assignments, including a home Ashes later this year. Even if Green plays, he might not bowl much, and Webster has shown the ability to adapt to the conditions and bail his team out of troubled waters at home and away venues.

Australia
Beau Webster
WI vs AUS
