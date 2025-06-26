Australia Helped By Horror Call From Third Umpire As Roston Chase Walks Back, Ian Bishop Retorts On Air [WATCH]

Roston Chase scored a gritty 44, but was sent packing after a controversial DRS call by Adrian Holdstock.

Hours after the Australians were left fuming over a DRS call that went against them, things have leveled out. West Indies captain Roston Chase was on the receiving end of Adrian Holdstock, the TV umpire’s decision-making, as he had to walk back after a controversial DRS decision. Just a couple of hours earlier, he wasn’t directed to walk back as the TV Umpire overruled the review from Australia in support of Chase. But not this time!

All matches (50) Assam tour of Namibia, 2025 Baroda Premier League, 2025 Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025 Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025 ECS Finland, 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 Sikkim T20 League, 2025 Sri Lanka Emerging tour of West Indies, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 Upcoming – oneday – Namibia Assam tour of Namibia, 2025 NAM – ASM – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Vadodara Baroda Premier League, 2025 ALW 47/3 DID 46/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Vadodara Baroda Premier League, 2025 DID 38/7 ASA 65/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Vadodara Baroda Premier League, 2025 APS 37/5 ALW 39/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Vadodara Baroda Premier League, 2025 ALW 78/0 ASA 77/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Vadodara Baroda Premier League, 2025 DID 56/2 APS 57/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara Baroda Premier League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara Baroda Premier League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Kolkata Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025 SRTS – RAMW – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Kolkata Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025 LSKT 76/5 SESS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kolkata Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025 AHWS 61/2 MUKS 63/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – North 24 Parganas Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025 MK-W 29/1 SSS-W 45/4 Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – North 24 Parganas Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025 SRT-W 77/6 LSKT-W 3/1 Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – North 24 Parganas Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025 HD-W – AHW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – North 24 Parganas Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025 HD-W – AHW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – North 24 Parganas Bengal Womens Pro T20 League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – North 24 Parganas Bengal Womens Pro T20 League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 KCCL 113/5 FCCG 112/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 KCCL 112/5 OCC 115/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 VTV 158/8 OCC 118/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 FCCG 102/8 GHM 160/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 GHM 150/2 VTV 167/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 HEXI – VTV – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 BDK – GHM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 – Fixtures Result – t20 – Northern Ireland Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NWW 138/8 MUR 142/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Northern Ireland Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NK 118/10 LLG 150/8 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 TGS 81/5 THUB 138/9 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 YSS – THN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 PCR – LEX – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 TGS – GUC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MR – MB – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 SOR 144/10 SFU 176/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 LAKR – WAF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 SOR – MINY – Fixtures Standings Result – oneday – United Kingdom New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 ENGA-W 286/8 NZA-W 284/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 IRSCC 111/10 CAO 112/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 BES 134/8 ALSC 138/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 PYXI – AVECC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 RNB – YUC – Fixtures Standings Result – oneday – Saint George Sri Lanka Emerging tour of West Indies, 2025 WIA 147/3 SLEM 144/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 BMB 19/0 AMW 18/2 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 PTS 84/3 CBG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH – BMB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 CBG – WTS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Tirunelveli Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 NRK 179/6 DID 180/6 Fixtures Standings

To add to that, it turns out that Chase wasn’t out this time around. Pat Cummins bowled a delivery which was back of length on middle and off, which stayed low. The umpire didn’t hesitate in raising his finger, and the West Indies skipper reviewed. According to him, he got a fair edge on that one. UltraEdge wasn’t showing any conclusive spikes as the ball passed the bat, but there were a couple of small spikes that were close together. After a few rock-and-rolls, Holdstock concluded that there was no bat involved. As a result, Chase had to go back for a well-made 44.

However, the decision hasn’t sat well with Ian Bishop in the commentary box. The former West Indian expressed his belief in human sight over technology. He said that one can see that there is a deviation there.

“I disagree with the technology. I disagree with the third umpire. If you have watched cricket for long enough, you would know when there’s a clear deviation”, the commentator expressed.

ALSO READ:

Advantage Australia After a Poor Start

West Indies were recovering from their collapse, and were 139 for the loss of five wickets when Chase’s innings was cut short. The West Indian skipper had stitched a 67-run partnership with Shai Hope and was looking set to cruise towards Australia’s total of 190. The ability of the third umpire to read the DRS calls correctly favoured the hosts the first time around. But the same landed in support of the visitors this time around. With this partnership broken, it would be extremely difficult for the West Indians to bounce back.

This isn’t the first time that technology has impacted the outcome of an instance. More than the technology, it is the ability of the person controlling it to be able to comprehend the technology. Failing to do so has resulted in many controversial decisions in the past, impacting the result of big decisive games. Though technology remains an integral part of sport, the way it is comprehended also needs to be worked upon. For both Australia and the West Indies, this is the start of a new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. With important points on the line, the impact of these calls may be unknown until 2027.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.