Australia Helped By Horror Call From Third Umpire As Roston Chase Walks Back, Ian Bishop Retorts On Air [WATCH]

Roston Chase scored a gritty 44, but was sent packing after a controversial DRS call by Adrian Holdstock.
Hours after the Australians were left fuming over a DRS call that went against them, things have leveled out. West Indies captain Roston Chase was on the receiving end of Adrian Holdstock, the TV umpire’s decision-making, as he had to walk back after a controversial DRS decision. Just a couple of hours earlier, he wasn’t directed to walk back as the TV Umpire overruled the review from Australia in support of Chase. But not this time!
To add to that, it turns out that Chase wasn’t out this time around. Pat Cummins bowled a delivery which was back of length on middle and off, which stayed low. The umpire didn’t hesitate in raising his finger, and the West Indies skipper reviewed. According to him, he got a fair edge on that one. UltraEdge wasn’t showing any conclusive spikes as the ball passed the bat, but there were a couple of small spikes that were close together. After a few rock-and-rolls, Holdstock concluded that there was no bat involved. As a result, Chase had to go back for a well-made 44.
However, the decision hasn’t sat well with Ian Bishop in the commentary box. The former West Indian expressed his belief in human sight over technology. He said that one can see that there is a deviation there.
“I disagree with the technology. I disagree with the third umpire. If you have watched cricket for long enough, you would know when there’s a clear deviation”, the commentator expressed.
West Indies were recovering from their collapse, and were 139 for the loss of five wickets when Chase’s innings was cut short. The West Indian skipper had stitched a 67-run partnership with Shai Hope and was looking set to cruise towards Australia’s total of 190. The ability of the third umpire to read the DRS calls correctly favoured the hosts the first time around. But the same landed in support of the visitors this time around. With this partnership broken, it would be extremely difficult for the West Indians to bounce back.
This isn’t the first time that technology has impacted the outcome of an instance. More than the technology, it is the ability of the person controlling it to be able to comprehend the technology. Failing to do so has resulted in many controversial decisions in the past, impacting the result of big decisive games. Though technology remains an integral part of sport, the way it is comprehended also needs to be worked upon. For both Australia and the West Indies, this is the start of a new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. With important points on the line, the impact of these calls may be unknown until 2027.
