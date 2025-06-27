News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
5 Horror Calls From Third Umpire Turn WI vs Aus Test on Its Head
news

5 Horror Calls From Third Umpire Turn WI vs Aus Test on Its Head

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: June 27, 2025
6 min read

Third Umpire Adrian Holdstock found himself in the middle of five controversial DRS decision.

5 Horror Calls From Third Umpire Turn WI vs Aus Test on Its Head

The first Test of the Frank Worrell Trophy in Bridgetown has been full of action, with 24 wickets falling in just two days. After being bowled out for 180 in the first innings, Australia ended Day Two at 92/4, holding a lead of 82 runs. West Indies, in reply, scored 190 in their first innings.

But despite the tight contest, most of the attention has shifted to third umpire Adrian Holdstock. He found himself in the middle of five controversial DRS decision. These calls have sparked frustration in the Windies camp and left fans questioning the officiating. Here’s a look at the five major decisions that have stirred debate.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup
Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Maiwand Champions MDS

Pamir Legends PAL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Hindukush Strikers HS

Mahipar Stars MPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Namibia
Assam tour of Namibia, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Namibia NAM

Assam ASM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara
Baroda Premier League, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 02:45 PM IST
A4 Power Strikers APS

Pruthvi Panthers PRP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara
Baroda Premier League, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Alembic Warriors ALW

Ami Super Avengers ASA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara
Baroda Premier League, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 06:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata
Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers LSKT

Adamas Howrah Warriors AHWS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata
Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Harbour Diamonds HDS

Murshidabad Kings MUKS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata
Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 07:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – North 24 Parganas
Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025
Murshidabad Kueens Womens MK-W

12/0

Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers Womens LSKT-W

114/6

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – North 24 Parganas
Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Sobisco Smashers Malda Womens SSM-W

Harbour Diamonds Womens HD-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – North 24 Parganas
Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 01:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 11:45 AM IST
Hadley's Empire XI HEXI

Vantaa Vipers VTV

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 01:45 PM IST
BTCC Dark Knights BDK

Greater Helsinki Markhors GHM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 04:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 07:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS-W Finland, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 11:45 AM IST
Empire Lionesses Women EL-W

SKK Women SKK-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS-W Finland, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 01:45 PM IST
PCS Women PCS-W

Oulu CC Women OCC-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS-W Finland, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 03:45 PM IST
Oulu CC Women OCC-W

Empire Lionesses Women EL-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS-W Finland, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 05:45 PM IST
SKK Women SKK-W

PCS Women PCS-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS-W Finland, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 07:45 PM IST
PCS Women PCS-W

Empire Lionesses Women EL-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England U19 ENGU19

India U19 INDU19

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
India Women tour of England, T20, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 07:00 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Lexus LEX

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 12:30 AM IST
Team TGS TGS

Gulf Cable GUC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Thunder Cats B THUB

Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
Malaysia Reds MR

109/10

Malaysia Blues MB

113/5

Malaysia Blues beat Malaysia Reds by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Malaysia Blues MB

Malaysia Reds MR

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
Los Angeles Knight Riders LAKR

213/4

Washington Freedom WAF

214/5

Washington Freedom beat Los Angeles Knight Riders by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Seattle Orcas SOR

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 01:30 AM IST
Washington Freedom WAF

San Francisco Unicorns SFU

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Los Angeles Knight Riders LAKR

Seattle Orcas SOR

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
Pakyong XI PYXI

86/0

Avengers C C AVECC

84/10

Pakyong XI beat Avengers C C by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Royal North Brothers RNB

Yuksom Capitals YUC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 08:30 AM IST
Irises Cricket Club IRSCC

Alpine Sporting Club ALSC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Black Eagle SAP BES

Cricket Association Of Tathangchen CAO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Bulawayo
South Africa tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

South Africa SA

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Iyanola Heritage IYH

Bamboo Blasters BMB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Calabash Giants CBG

Whiptail Smashers WTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Piton Strikers PTS

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Iyanola Heritage IYH

Calabash Giants CBG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Chepauk Super Gillies CSG

Siechem Madurai Panthers MPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Lyca Kovai Kings LKK

Salem Spartans SMS

Fixtures Standings

Controversy Erupts Over Travis Head Catch on Day 1

Day 1 of the Test between West Indies and Australia saw a controversial moment involving Travis Head and third umpire Adrian Holdstock. Shamar Joseph, who was one wicket away from a five-wicket haul, appeared to dismiss Head with a bottom edge in the 46th over. Wicketkeeper Shai Hope dived low and seemed to complete the catch.

Umpire Nitin Menon referred the decision to the third umpire, and UltraEdge showed an under-edge. Joseph and the West Indies players began celebrating what looked like his fifth wicket—until Adrian Holdstock ruled Head not out, saying there was no clear proof.

“I’ve got no clear evidence the ball has gone cleanly into the glove,” Holdstock explained after reviewing the replay. Without side-on camera views, Holdstock had to rely on limited front-on footage.

Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop, commentating, was one of many unconvinced by the decision. “That won’t go down well. It certainly looked as though it landed on the glove,” he said, adding that the ball might have hit Hope’s fingers rather than the ground.

Second Controversial DRS Call Leaves Aussies Surprised

The second major DRS controversy came early on Day 2 of the West Indies vs Australia Test. West Indies were 4 for 57, still trailing by 123 runs, when Roston Chase nudged an incoming delivery from Josh Hazlewood towards fine leg for a single.

Australian captain Pat Cummins thought the ball had touched Chase’s front pad before hitting the bat and went for a review. UltraEdge showed a spike just before the ball hit the bat, leading to celebration from the Aussies. However, third umpire Adrian Holdstock ruled it not out.

The decision surprised Cummins and Hazlewood, who were seen discussing it with the on-field umpires.

On commentary, former Australian batter Greg Blewett said, “Hazlewood was a little bit concerned. He thought there might have been just a little bit of a spike, hitting the pad first… I actually think the right decision was made.”

Carlos Brathwaite later explained that the spike UltraEdge showed was in between frames, not in the main frame used for decision-making. He said, “That little spike in the frame before, I’m being told, is in between frames… not the edges on the left or right.”

ALSO READ:

Third Umpire Gives Chase Out Despite Suspected Inside Edge

The third DRS controversy of the match came in the afternoon session when Roston Chase was given out LBW after being struck on the knee roll by a low delivery from Pat Cummins. It looked like a tough ball to play, but Chase felt he had hit it and immediately went for a review.

However, because his bat and pad were close together, UltraEdge couldn’t clearly show if there was contact with the bat. Third umpire Adrian Holdstock stuck with the on-field call, and Chase had to walk back for 44.

Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop didn’t agree with the decision. He said on commentary, “I disagree with the decision. I disagree with the technology there, I thought he hit that… That clearly should have been not out. (Chase) is in bewilderment.”

Shakeera Selman, another former West Indies player, also felt there was an inside edge. “It seemed to have taken the inside edge of the bat. We all felt there was an edge before it came into contact with the pad,” she said.

Third Umpire’s Call Stuns Hope After Low Catch Review

The fourth DRS controversy came later in the afternoon session when Shai Hope was dismissed for 48. Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey dived low to his left to complete a stunning one-handed catch off the inside edge. However, before confirming the dismissal, the on-field umpires asked third umpire Adrian Holdstock to review the catch and check whether the ball had touched the ground.

Despite slow-motion replays suggesting the ball may have brushed the ground while still in Carey’s glove, Holdstock ruled the batter out. The decision didn’t sit well with West Indies coach Darren Sammy, who threw his arms up in frustration as the verdict appeared on the big screen. The home crowd echoed his reaction, clearly unimpressed by what they had witnessed.

“The emotions at the ground are a little bit high at the moment,” Greg Blewett said on commentary. It appears as though it touches the ground. I agree with the sentiments of the West Indies dressing room that they feel like they’ve been on the wrong end of some of the calls today,” he concluded.

Former West Indies spinner Samuel Badree added: “It’s unfortunate, it really is unfortunate.”

Green Survives Close LBW Review

The fifth controversial moment involving third umpire Adrian Holdstock came during Australia’s second innings. Cameron Green, batting on 14, faced an LBW appeal from the West Indies which was reviewed.

Replays and UltraEdge suggested the ball might have brushed Green’s pad before making contact with the bat. However, Holdstock ruled him not out, judging that the sound on UltraEdge came from the bat hitting the back pad — not the ball hitting the pad.

The West Indies camp, including coach Darren Sammy, looked disappointed by the decision, and not everyone watching was convinced by the explanation.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Australia
DRS
West Indies
WI vs AUS
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Related posts

Daren Sammy has raised questions around the umpiring standards in the ongoing WI vs AUS Test match in Barbados.

‘Something Against West Indies?’ – Daren Sammy Raises Suspicion on Third Umpire After Flurry of Poor Decisions in WI vs AUS 1st Test Go Against Windies

Sammy asked whether the umpire is deliberately making wrong decisions against this team.
11:28 am
Darpan Jain
Prasanna hinted about Ravichandran Ashwin and Shivam Dube, who will move to the Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Sanju Samson will join CSK.

Sanju Samson Trade to CSK Involves Two Chennai Super Kings Players Going to Rajasthan Royals Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

This trade deal can benefit both Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.
10:32 am
Darpan Jain
Mumbai Indians Bevon Jacobs Adam Milne RCB tim Seifert new Zealand T20I squad tri series 2025

Current And Former Mumbai Indians Stars Named in New Zealand T20I Squad For Tri-Series, RCB Star To Keep Wickets

12:04 am
CX Staff Writer
Australia Helped By Horror Call From Third Umpire As Roston Chase Walks Back, Ian Bishop Retorts On Air [WATCH]

Australia Helped By Horror Call From Third Umpire As Roston Chase Walks Back, Ian Bishop Retorts On Air [WATCH]

Roston Chase scored a gritty 44, but was sent packing after a controversial DRS call by Adrian Holdstock.
11:37 pm
Amogh Bodas
KL Rahul Delhi Capitals ENG vs IND 1st Test

‘Country Over My Child’ – Delhi Capitals Head Coach Praises KL Rahul For His Exceptional Commitment Ahead of England Test Series

KL Rahul has smashed three centuries and four fifties since he become a father.
11:15 pm
Aditya Ighe
kkr venkatesh iyer ipl 2025

After Underwhelming IPL 2025, KKR Star Finds Form, Claims Crucial 2-26 in TNPL 2025

KKR failed to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs
10:40 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.