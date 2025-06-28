India-born USA Star At Mumbai Indians Franchise Slams 6 Sixes in 7 Balls in MLC 2025

He went on to score 95 runs off just 35 balls.
Star United States of America (USA) all-rounder Tajinder Singh Dhillon has amassed six over-boundaries in seven balls in the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025. The India-born, MI New York player, took on Cameron Gannon and Seattle Orcas skipper Sikandar Raza in the 13th and 14th over, to smash 36 runs off seven deliveries.
9/0
161/8
22/0
141/7
124/10
Malaysia Blues beat Malaysia Reds by 17 runs
238/7
237/4
Seattle Orcas beat MI New York by 3 wickets
149/6
151/6
He finished with a score of 95 runs off just 35 balls at a blazing strike rate of 271.42. His whirlwind knock included a total of eight sixes and as many boundaries to power the team to a huge total of 237/4. This was also the highest score and fastest half-century by a domestic batter in MLC history.
MI New York, the inaugural edition champions of MLC, have had a struggling start to their tournament so far. After being put into bat first, the openers Quinton de Kock and Monank Patel returned with the scores of a 4-ball-1 and 20(14), respectively. But an astonishing 158-run partnership off 68 balls between the newly appointed captain Nicholas Pooran and Dhillon took them towards a huge total. Pooran hit eight sixes and seven boundaries in his stunning knock to notch up his second hundred in the MLC. This was also his fourth T20 century and he remained unbeaten on 108 runs off 60 balls.
While chasing 237, The Orcas openers also failed to provide a good start. However, some crucial contributions from the middle order batters brought them back into the game. Captain Raza, who recently took over the charges from Heinrich Klaasen, scored a nine-ball-30 cameo, while Kyle Mayers put up 37 runs off 20 deliveries. Former skipper Klaasen also contributed with his 13-ball-26 at a fierce strike rate of 200.
Eventually, the MI New York failed to defend the total as a match-winning 97-run knock off 40 deliveries from Shimron Hetmyer saw the Orcas end their five-match losing streak in the MLC 2025. He smashed nine sixes and five boundaries, at a strike rate of 242.50, on his way to guide the team towards their first win of the season.
With the MLC 2025 approaching its business end, three teams — MI New York, Seattle Orcas and Los Angeles Knight Riders, are currently in the same place with only one victory in their six league-stage matches so far. Only net run rate is differentiating them in the points table. However, Pooran and Co. will next go head-to-head with the Texas Super Kings on June 30.
