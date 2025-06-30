News
How Shubman Gill Landed Punjab Kings Spinner in India Nets Ahead of 2nd ENG vs IND Test
indian-cricket-team

How Shubman Gill Landed Punjab Kings Spinner in India Nets Ahead of 2nd ENG vs IND Test

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: June 30, 2025
2 min read

He explained that he was in Swindon, which is his wife's hometown and close to Birmingham.

How Shubman Gill Landed Punjab Kings Spinner in India Nets Ahead of 2nd ENG vs IND Test

India’s practice session before the second Test against England at Edgbaston had a surprise visitor — left arm spinner Harpreet Brar from Punjab Kings. Brar, who did well during the Indian Premier League 2025 as Punjab Kings reached the final, was seen bowling to Indian batters in Birmingham. Even though he is not part of the official Test squad, he was invited to bowl in the nets after a personal request from India captain Shubman Gill.

Harpreet Brar Explains How Shubman Gill Called Him to Join Practice

On June 28, Brar was spotted at training. Since he was not wearing official team gear, it was clear he was not part of the squad. This led to some talk that India might be thinking about changes in the spin department, especially after their tough loss in the first match at Headingley.

Later, the Board of Control for Cricket in India shared a video of Brar from the session. He explained that he was in Swindon, which is his wife’s hometown and close to Birmingham. He said that Shubman Gill had sent him a message the day before, so he decided to travel and join the team for practice.

“My wife is from Swindon. It’s very close to Birmingham, it’s a 1-1.5 hour drive. I was talking to Shubman (Gill), he texted me yesterday. So I thought let’s go and practice there (Birmingham),” Brar said in the BCCI video.

ALSO READ:

India Bowling Under Scrutiny After Leeds Test Defeat

India’s bowling performance has been questioned after the loss in Leeds. Jasprit Bumrah took five wickets in the first innings, but he could not make much of an impact in the second innings. England chased a big target of 371 runs without much trouble. The rest of the fast bowlers were not consistent, and Ravindra Jadeja, the only spinner, took just one wicket in both innings.

Because of this, there are talks that India might make changes for the second Test. Kuldeep Yadav could be brought in for more spin support, or Arshdeep Singh might be picked as a fast bowler. Another concern is whether Bumrah will play. Due to injury and workload management, he is expected to rest for one or two matches in the five match series, and he might miss the Edgbaston Test.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
Harpreet Brar
India
Punjab Kings
Shubman Gill
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

