indian-pacer-khaleel-ahmed-ends-stint-with-county-club-essex-due-to-personal-reasons-after-playing-just-two-matches
indian-cricket-team

Indian Pacer Ends Stint With County Club Essex Due to Personal Reasons After Playing Just Two Matches

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: July 28, 2025
2 min read

He took four wickets from two matches for Essex in County Championship.

indian-pacer-khaleel-ahmed-ends-stint-with-county-club-essex-due-to-personal-reasons-after-playing-just-two-matches

India pacer Khaleel Ahmed has cut short his stint with English County side Essex after having played just two matches for the team in the 2025 County Championship season.

Khaleel was supposed to play six County Championship matches and 10 One Day Cup matches for Essex over a two-month stint, but he now has withdrawn due to personal reasons.

Essex confirms Khaleel Ahmed’s withdrawal

“Essex Cricket can confirm that Khaleel Ahmed has made the decision to return home for personal reasons and will be ending his time with the Club,” Essex Cricket said in a statement. “While we are disappointed to see him leave, we fully support Khaleel’s decision and are grateful for the contributions he made during his time with us,” the county side added in their statement.

The 27-year-old ended up taking four wickets from the two games he played for Essex, which were against Yorkshire and Sussex. In the match against Sussex, Khaleel registered figures of 2/46 and 1/64 and that came on a match-winning occasion.

Prior to his County stint with Essex, the Rajasthan speedster had taken four wickets for India A during the first innings of the second unofficial Test against England Lions in Northampton in June.

That series was a preparation for the ongoing Test series between England and India, wherein the hosts are leading 2-1 after four Tests. However, he wasn’t picked in the India squad for the England Tests.

Khaleel Ahmed’s international career so far

Khaleel has so far played 11 ODIs and 18 T20Is for India since making his international debut in 2018. He has taken 15 wickets at an average of 31 in ODIs, whereas having taken 16 wickets at an average of 35.12.

Khaleel is yet to make his India debut in Tests. The left-arm pacer has played 22 first-class matches and has taken 60 wickets at an average of 30.13.

