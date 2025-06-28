Jasprit Bumrah Seen in Nets Amidst Questions Over His Participation in the 2nd England vs India Test

The next match will commence on July 2.
Prime pacer Jasprit Bumrah was seen in the nets during the practice session of India ahead of their second Test against England. Currently, there are speculations over his participation in the next match. Before the series, the management already confirmed that he would be available for only three matches in the five-match-long red-ball tour in England.
136/10
161/8
–
28/6
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
104/10
22/4
79/5
78/1
Empire Lionesses Women beat SKK Women by 5 wickets
–
15/2
Match Abandoned due to rain
60/7
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
141/7
124/10
Malaysia Blues beat Malaysia Reds by 17 runs
–
–
238/7
237/4
Seattle Orcas beat MI New York by 3 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
149/6
151/6
Alpine Sporting Club beat Irises Cricket Club by 4 wickets
30/10
85/10
Cricket Association Of Tathangchen beat Black Eagle SAP by 55 runs
–
–
–
–
–
126/4
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
20/2
–
–
–
–
–
–
There is still no official confirmation regarding the player’s availability for India’s next fixture in the Edgbaston Stadium, starting on July 2. However, according to a NDTV report, a BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) source has revealed that the ace pacer would be rested in the upcoming match.
Previously, the bowler had suffered a back injury during the fifth and final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series 2024-25. This restricted him from participating in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and a few initial matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 for his franchise Mumbai Indians.
ALSO READ:
However, the pacer made a lethal comeback to scalp 18 wickets in 12 matches at an excellent economy of 6.68. But there are still strict restrictions on his workload management, especially in Tests, as another injury in the same spot might endanger his career.
Following his Player of the Tournament performance on Australian soil during the latest BGT, where he bagged a total of 32 wickets in five matches, the pacer has also started the England tour on a high. He took a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the opening match in Leeds, even after several chances were dropped by the Indian fielders on his bowling.
The current India team is going through a transition phase after the recent retirements of some veteran players including Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The pace unit also lacks experience as Mohammad Shami has also not been included in the team due to his fitness issues and a decline in form in the recent matches.
The team would heavily bank on Mohammed Siraj, who has played 37 red-ball matches so far, to lead the pace attack in the absence of Bumrah. India would also look to bounce back under the leadership of the newly appointed skipper Shubman Gill. They would want to level the series after losing the first Test by five wickets at the Headingley Stadium.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.
Pamir Legends beat Maiwand Champions by 25 runs