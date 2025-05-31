News
karun nair double century ind a vs eng lions unofficial Test 2025
indian-cricket-team

Karun Nair Slams Second Double Century on English Soil To Push For India Playing XI Inclusion on England Test Tour; WATCH HERE

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
Last updated: May 31, 2025 - 3 min read
karun nair double century ind a vs eng lions unofficial Test 2025

Karun Nair double century in Canterbury during the unofficial Test between India A and England Lions has reignited the debate around his return to India’s Test side. His knock in the warm-up game, constructed with patience and class, came at a crucial time as India prepare for a five-Test series in England starting June 20.

Nair walked in early after the dismissal of skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran and went on to dominate the bowling. He timed his innings to perfection, combining wristy strokes and precise placement. Along the way, he added 181 runs with Sarfaraz Khan (92) and followed it up with a 195-run partnership with Dhruv Jurel (94).

There were moments of fortune – a dropped catch at slip on 89 and a risky slash earlier – but Nair made them count. Once past his century, he raised the tempo and brought up his double ton early on day 2. Meanwhile, his partner from overnight, Jurel, was dismissed for 94 as he nicked Ajeet Dale to first slip. Sarfaraz Khan had also fallen in the nineties earlier for India A.

India A Playing XI for 1st Unofficial Test vs England Lions: Abimanyu Easwaran (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk) Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur, Harsh Dubey, Anshul Kamboj, Harshit Rana, Mukesh Kumar

WATCH THE KARUN NAIR DOUBLE CENTURY MOMENT HERE:

Second Karun Nair Double Century on English Soil in 14 Months

This is the second Karun Nair double century on English soil in just over a year. In April 2024, he had smashed an unbeaten 202 for Northamptonshire in the County Championship against Glamorgan. That knock, made off 253 balls, helped his team post a first-innings total of 605 for 6 declared and showcased his adaptability in English conditions.

The two knocks — 202* and now another double century — underline Nair’s consistency and comfort with the conditions in England.

Karun Nair played seven games in the 2024/25 County Championship Div 2 season for Northamptonshire, making 487 runs at an average of 48.7 with the one double century and three fifties.

ALSO READ: 

Can Karun Nair Find a Spot in India Test XI after double century?

With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma having retired from Test cricket, India’s middle order is in transition. The team management is likely to blood B Sai Sudharsan as a No.3 batter, but the No. 6 spot remains open. Karun Nair, who scored a triple-century against England in 2016, is back in contention.

India could play an extra batter at No. 6 to support the all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja at No. 7, and Nair’s recent form strengthens his case. At 33, he brings experience, calmness, and proven success in English conditions — something India will value in the challenging five-Test series.

This latest Karun Nair double century hasn’t just added to his personal tally — it’s given India a solid option for the crucial middle-order role. With the Leeds Test less than a month away, Nair might have timed this statement knock perfectly.

ENG vs IND
India A
Indian Cricket Team
Karun Nair
big-concern-for-india-as-key-test-pace-bowler-mohammed-siraj-injures-himself-during-gt-vs-mi-ipl-2025-eliminator

Big Concern For India As Key Test Pace Bowler Injures Himself During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator

The GT pacer, however, managed to finish his spell with figures of 1/37 from four overs.
10:13 pm
Vishnu PN
karun nair india a hundred india vs england lions

After Making His India Comeback, Star Batter Scores Hundred For India A vs England Lions

India A have neared 250-plus score after losing only three wickets on Day 1
11:10 pm
Samarnath Soory
jasprit bumrah tests bowling england tests

‘Anybody Could Run Through’: Jasprit Bumrah Fully Confident Indian Bowlers Can Succeed In Tests Against England

Bumrah has claimed 32 wickets from nine innings in his previous Test outing
7:25 pm
Samarnath Soory
Former Selectors Want Abhimanyu Easwaran to Open Alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal in India Tour of England 2025

Former RCB Batter Set To Play India ‘A’ Second Match Against England Lions

The second match will be played from June 6 to 9
2:17 pm
Samarnath Soory
IND A vs ENG 1st Test Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch India A vs England Lions Test Series in India?

England Lions vs India A 1st Test Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Ind A vs Eng Lions Test Series in India?

These two Test matches will function as a preparation ahead of India's five-match long away tour next month.
1:20 pm
Sreejita Sen
PBKS Coach Ricky Ponting Pushes Shubman Gill for Arshdeep Singh as Surprise Seamer in ENG vs IND First Test

Dukes ball will help him: PBKS Coach Ricky Ponting Pushes Shubman Gill for THIS Surprise Seamer in ENG vs IND First Test

India's pace attack includes Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and more.
May 29, 2025
Disha Asrani
