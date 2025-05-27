10.75 Crore Delhi Capitals Star Could Be a Greater Fit at KKR After IPL 2025

He was part of the squad but featured in just one match, where he bowled three overs against Gujarat Titans.

Delhi Capitals wrapped up their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign with a six-wicket win over Punjab Kings. They ended the league stage with 15 points, having won seven matches, lost six, and had one no result from their 14 games. While they started strong by winning five of their first six matches, they couldn’t maintain that momentum in the second half of the season.

T Natarajan’s Limited Opportunities in IPL 2025

Some players did well for DC, but others had a hard time getting into the playing team and might be let go before next season. One of them is left-arm bowler T Natarajan. Even though DC bought him for a big price of INR 10.75 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, he barely got to play.

He was part of the squad but featured in just one match, where he bowled three overs against Gujarat Titans. After that, he didn’t play against Mumbai Indians, and even in the final match against Punjab Kings, he didn’t get an opportunity.

With a bowling lineup of Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, Mohit Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, and Mustafizur Rahman, it was tough for Natarajan to find a spot in the XI.

ALSO READ:

Natarajan Could Be a Perfect Fit for KKR in 2026

Due to his high price and limited chances, Delhi Capitals may release T Natarajan before next season. If that happens, other teams like Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) could be interested.

KKR had a tough 2025 season without experienced Indian bowlers. With Mitchell Starc now at DC, KKR relied on less experienced bowlers like Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora, causing inconsistency. They also missed a strong left-arm fast bowler, and players like Spencer Johnson and Chetan Sakariya didn’t do well.

If released, Natarajan’s experience and left-arm pace could be a big boost for KKR in 2026, and they could target him in the auction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.