News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
10.75 Crore Delhi Capitals Star T Natarajan Could Be a Greater Fit at KKR After IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

10.75 Crore Delhi Capitals Star Could Be a Greater Fit at KKR After IPL 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: May 27, 2025 - 2 min read

He was part of the squad but featured in just one match, where he bowled three overs against Gujarat Titans.

10.75 Crore Delhi Capitals Star T Natarajan Could Be a Greater Fit at KKR After IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals wrapped up their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign with a six-wicket win over Punjab Kings. They ended the league stage with 15 points, having won seven matches, lost six, and had one no result from their 14 games. While they started strong by winning five of their first six matches, they couldn’t maintain that momentum in the second half of the season.

T Natarajan’s Limited Opportunities in IPL 2025

Some players did well for DC, but others had a hard time getting into the playing team and might be let go before next season. One of them is left-arm bowler T Natarajan. Even though DC bought him for a big price of INR 10.75 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, he barely got to play.

He was part of the squad but featured in just one match, where he bowled three overs against Gujarat Titans. After that, he didn’t play against Mumbai Indians, and even in the final match against Punjab Kings, he didn’t get an opportunity.

With a bowling lineup of Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, Mohit Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, and Mustafizur Rahman, it was tough for Natarajan to find a spot in the XI.

ALSO READ:

Natarajan Could Be a Perfect Fit for KKR in 2026

Due to his high price and limited chances, Delhi Capitals may release T Natarajan before next season. If that happens, other teams like Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) could be interested.

KKR had a tough 2025 season without experienced Indian bowlers. With Mitchell Starc now at DC, KKR relied on less experienced bowlers like Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora, causing inconsistency. They also missed a strong left-arm fast bowler, and players like Spencer Johnson and Chetan Sakariya didn’t do well.

If released, Natarajan’s experience and left-arm pace could be a big boost for KKR in 2026, and they could target him in the auction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Delhi Capitals
IPL 2025
Kolkata Knight Riders
T Natarajan
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Related posts

tim seifert virat kohli opening lsg vs rcb ipl 2025 match today

RCB Could Spring a Surprise Move Over LSG in Crucial IPL 2025 Match Today in Final Search For Top 2 Spot

10:58 am
Rohit Sankar
LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: RCB have played better cricket and have more match-winners, so they should win.

LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today Match 70 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

11:02 am
Darpan Jain
What Is the Drink Virat Kohli Is Sipping During RCB Practice Session in IPL 2025

What Is the Drink Virat Kohli Is Sipping During RCB Practice Session in IPL 2025?

The gels are also safe for people who avoid dairy, gluten, nuts, wheat, or animal products.
10:11 am
Sagar Paul

Will Josh Hazlewood Play Today in the LSG vs RCB Match Crucial to IPL 2025 Top Two Chances?

The question stands whether Hazlewood will feature against LSG.
11:02 am
Darpan Jain
How Hardik Pandya’s Blunder Allowed PBKS To Beat MI and Book Qualifier 1 Spot in IPL 2025 Playoffs

How Hardik Pandya’s Blunder Allowed PBKS To Beat MI and Book Qualifier 1 Spot in IPL 2025 Playoffs

Hardik Pandya was criticised for some poor decisions during the second innings.
9:15 am
Sagar Paul
Captain Shreyas Iyer Hailed After Sealing PBKS Qualifier 1 Spot With '6 Uncapped Players' Against Unstoppable Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

Captain Shreyas Iyer Hailed After Sealing PBKS Qualifier 1 Spot With ‘6 Uncapped Players’ Against Unstoppable Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer led from the front as his team sealed a spot in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match.
1:03 am
Vishnu PN
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.