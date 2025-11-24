‘Silence Of Not Being There…’ – Karun Nair Reacts To India’s Batting Collapse in Guwahati Test vs South Africa, Ashwin Responds

As we discuss, India are battling another batting collapse against South Africa in Guwahati. With just five pure batters, the hosts are trailing by 300+ runs with only three wickets in hand. A follow-on looks unavoidable, while Karun Nair, who was sidelined for selection in Tests, has expressed his pain of missing out.

Reacting on X (formerly Twitter), Karun Nair wrote, “Some conditions carry a feel you know by heart — and the silence of not being out there adds its own sting.”

India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, who retired from international cricket last year in Australia, responded to Nair’s post.

“Adei” in Tamil or ‘arey’ in Hindi is simply an expression to further lay emphasis on Nair’s tweet over India’s collapse.

Led by Rishabh Pant in the second Test, Sai Sudharsan took the No.3 spot, while Dhruv Jurel walked out at No.4, followed by the skipper. But after the sixth position onwards, India have only all-rounders lined up, rather, bowlers who can bat. The line-up continued with Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Washington Sundar, who was sent to bat at No.3 in the previous Test, is currently batting from the eighth spot. He’s unbeaten on the crease with 33 off 66, partnering with Kuldeep Yadav (14 off 82). India have put up 174/7 on the scoreboard in 67 overs.

