[WATCH] Punjab Kings Fast Bowler Nearly Gets Into Physical Fight With Former India U19 Captain During Irani Cup 2025

Ugly scenes unfolded during the Irani Cup 2025 when Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Yash Thakur dismissed former India U19 captain Yash Dhull on the final day. He bowled a short delivery outside the off-stump line, to which Dhull tried an upper cut, but the ball went straight to the third man, who completed a fine catch.

As the fielder grabbed it, Thakur started celebrating aggressively and probably uttered a few words in celebration, which irked the batter. He immediately returned to argue, and the bowler didn’t hold back again.

The two almost engaged in a physical confrontation, but the umpires and fellow players intervened in time to diffuse the situation. The heated exchange with words lasted for about a minute before Dhull headed back to the pavilion and Thakur regained his composure.

The situation could have escalated badly had others not interceded, as neither was ready to yield amidst a tense situation. Fortunately, no physical harm occurred as the game continued, but this was avoidable for both players, no matter who initiated it; both will certainly be fined for their unnecessary on-field antics.

Yash Dhull’s century in vain as Vidarbha win Irani Cup 2025

Meanwhile, Vidarbha continued their good domestic run by winning the Irani Cup 2025 by 93 runs in Nagpur. Batting first, they scored 342 runs in the first innings, thanks to a marvellous century from Atharva Taide (143) and a useful contribution from Yash Rathod (91).

During the second innings, they bundled Rest of India for 214, with Yash Thakur shining with four wickets. Harsh Dubey and Parth Rekhade also dismissed two batters each.

Later, Vidarbha posted 232 in their second batting attempt, where Rest of India made a solid comeback to avoid the opponent from running away with the game. Unfortunately, the target in the fourth innings was too big to chase, and not many batters stepped up for the team against a quality bowling lineup.

That winning feeling 🤗



Captain Akshay Wadkar lifts the coveted Irani Cup for Vidarbha who win for the third time! 🏆 👏



Scoreboard ▶️ https://t.co/DEPrpRoa7a@IDFCFIRSTBank | #IraniCup pic.twitter.com/MTIIkgeEjj — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) October 5, 2025

Yash Dhull played a valiant 92-run knock, while Manav Suthar (56*) and Ishan Kishan (35) were other decent scorers, but this was not enough to climb a big mountain in the final innings. For Vidarbha, Harsh Dubey starred with four wickets, whereas Aditya Thakare and Yash Thakur grabbed two dismissals each to take the team to their third Irani Cup title.

