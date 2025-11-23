Ruturaj Gaikwad Return To India Squad for South Africa ODI Series Opens Door for Discarded India Batter’s Captaincy

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s return to the India squad for South Africa ODI series has forced a significant leadership change in Maharashtra’s domestic side. Gaikwad, who was initially named captain of Maharashtra for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT 2025), is expected to relinquish the role as he prepares to join the national team. This development paves the way for Prithvi Shaw to assume captaincy during the league phase of this premier domestic T20 tournament.

Prithvi Shaw Poised to Take Over Maharashtra Captaincy

Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) has turned its focus towards Shaw, who shifted his base from Mumbai to Maharashtra ahead of the 2025-26 domestic season, for the captaincy in the absence of Gaikwad. Shaw’s elevation is timely, coinciding with his outstanding form in domestic cricket, having scored 470 runs in seven Ranji Trophy innings, including a double century and three half-centuries, maintaining a strong average of 67.14. This makes him the highest run-scorer for Maharashtra in the first leg of the Ranji Trophy.

According to Sportstar report, Shaw has been asked to be ready to take up the captaincy if needed, and an official announcement regarding his promotion is expected shortly. This leadership role will provide Shaw with a vital platform to prove his mettle with his batting skills and leadership qualities ahead of IPL 2026, where franchises will be closely monitoring his domestic performances. Notably, Shaw went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Maharashtra finds itself in a challenging Group B in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy alongside Jammu & Kashmir, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Goa, with all matches scheduled to be played in Kolkata.

Ruturaj Gaikwad set for India Comeback

Gaikwad’s recall to the Indian ODI squad, led by KL Rahul, reflects the selectors’ renewed faith in his abilities, particularly following his impressive performances in the recently concluded India A series against South Africa A. His inclusion comes after India’s newly appointed ODI captain, Shubman Gill, was ruled out with a neck spasm, which also saw him miss the ongoing second Test against South Africa.

Gaikwad last represented India in a T20I series against Zimbabwe after the Men in Blue’s 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. His last ODI appearance came against South Africa in the Rainbow Nation on December 19, 2023.

The first ODI against South Africa will be played in Ranchi on November 30, followed by matches in Raipur on December 3 and Visakhapatnam on December 6.

