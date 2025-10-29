Ruturaj Gaikwad Shares Player of the Match Award With Prithvi Shaw After His Double-century in Ranji Trophy 2025-26 [WATCH]

Maharashtra outclassed Chandigarh by 144 runs to top the chart in Elite Group B.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper, Ruturaj Gaikwad, has showcased a heartwarming moment off the field in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025-26. The batter was adjudged Player of the Match for his sublime 116-run knock to provide a solid start to Maharashtra’s innings. But the 28-year-old has garnered praise after sharing the accolade with the former Delhi Capitals (DC) opener, Prithvi Shaw.

Watch the heartwarming gesture here:

Shared Glory, True Spirit 🫡



Ruturaj Gaikwad shared his Player of the Match award with Prithvi Shaw, recognising Shaw’s sensational 222-run knock that set up Maharashtra’s victory.

A gesture that speaks volumes — teamwork, respect, and mutual excellence at its best.#mca… pic.twitter.com/yMWHsW7Miq — Maharashtra Cricket Association (@MahaCricket) October 28, 2025

Prithvi Shaw Scored Third-fastest Double-century in Ranji Trophy History

Notably, former captain Gaikwad’s ton had propelled the side to 313. But in response, Manan Vohra’s Chandigarh was bundled out for just 209 as spinner Vicky Ostwal wrecked their lineup with a fiery six-wicket haul. However, following a single-digit score in the first innings, the ex-Mumbai batter went on to put up a stunning show with the willow in his maiden Ranji stint for Maharashtra.

His magnificent 222-run knock off just 156 balls became the third-fastest double-hundred in the history of the tournament. Hyderabad’s Tanmay Agarwal still holds the feat for notching up a double ton in just 119 balls in the previous season. While former Team India head coach and 1983 World Cup-winner Ravi Shastri is placed second for reaching the landmark off 123 deliveries during the 1984-85 edition.

Prithvi’s whirlwind show was laced with a total of 29 boundaries and five sixes. Earlier, the 2018 Under-19 World Cup-winning captain also hit the sixth-fastest century of the Ranji Trophy on his way to the milestone.

Previously, the batter contributed a crucial 76 runs to the team’s total in the tournament-opener facing Kerala. Prithvi also had a decent campaign in the latest Buchi Babu Tournament. He scored 111 and 66 runs, respectively, while representing Maharashtra in two matches of the red-ball event.

ALSO READ:

Ruturaj Gaikwad Continues Blazing Form in Ranji Trophy 2025-26

After being ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with an elbow injury, the CSK skipper has made a great return to domestic cricket. He had notched up 184 runs on his comeback for the West Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2025.

Following this, the batter has carried on the momentum in India’s premier red-ball tournament. Gaikwad kick-started his Ranji campaign with 91 runs and an unbeaten 55 against Kerala. Alongside the first-innings century, he has also put up a 36 not-out to finish off the game against Chandigarh.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.