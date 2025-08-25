Sachin Tendulkar Opens Up About MS Dhoni Promotion in 2011 WC, Joe Root Chasing His Record During Special AMA

He last played international cricket in 2013.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar retired from the sport over a decade ago. But he is still a part of the game in plenty of other ways. Today, he personally answered a special AMA (ask me anything) thread on Reddit. Fans were free to ask cricket and non-cricket-related questions, which the 52-year-old responded to with his honest opinions. We picked out a couple of the most intriguing sport-related interaction, which includes a revelation about MS Dhoni from the 2011 ODI World Cup and the England player Joe Root.

Why was MS Dhoni promoted up the order during 2011 ODI World Cup Final?

The India vs Sri Lanka match at the Wankhede, which unfolded on April 2, 2011, lives rent-free in the hearts of plenty of cricket fans. Chances are that one must’ve rewatched the second innings and the match-winning six ample of times. While we’ve enjoyed the knocks by Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Yuvraj Singh countless times, a fan asked Tendulkar why the skipper was sent up the order.

“There were two reasons. The left-right batting combination would have upset the two off-spinners. Also, [Muthiah] Muralitharan had played for CSK (from 2008–2010) and MS [Dhoni] had played him for three seasons in the nets,” Tendulkar responded.

The answer was quite simple, as Yuvraj is a left-handed batter. Dhoni was coming to bat after Kohli’s wicket, so bringing a right-hander must’ve made sense. The Indian Premier League (IPL) factor also helped the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain while facing the Sri Lankan spinner.

Joe Root – Future of England cricket

During the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, England’s Joe Root added 537 Test runs to his tally of 13,543. He is only the second batter after Sachin Tendulkar (15,921 Test runs) to make more than 13K runs in the longest format of the game. One of the questions the Indian player was asked was about his first impressions of Root, given that he played his debut match against him.

Tendulkar said, “To have gone past 13,000 runs is a remarkable achievement, and he’s still going strong. When I saw him for the first time in Nagpur in 2012 during his debut Test – I told my teammates that they were watching the future captain of England. What impressed me the most was the way he was able to assess the wicket and how he rotated the strike. I knew at that very moment that he would be a big player.”

Root made 73 runs in the first innings of his debut Test and followed it up with a 20 not out in the second innings. Starting captaincy in 2017, Root led England in 64 Tests, winning 27 games and losing 26.

Other interesting responses by Sachin Tendulkar

The master blaster’s favourite knock, as he reckons, was against England in Chennai in 2008. He made 37 and 103 not out across two innings during the first Test of the England series. India won that match and the two-Test series 1-0.

Tendulkar answered another interesting question, a rule he’d like to change in cricket.