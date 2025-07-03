News
Shubman Gill first Asian captain ENG vs IND 2nd Test
indian-cricket-team

Shubman Gill Becomes First Asian Captain To Achieve This Rare Feat After Double Hundred vs England at Edgbaston

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: July 3, 2025
1 min read
Shubman Gill first Asian captain ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Shubman Gill, the new skipper of India, celebrates his centuries in a special way. It begins with a Virat Kohli-esque run, a roar, a jump, and a bow, before declaring himself as the Prince of Indian Cricket. The new captain is making a habit of his celebrations with back-to-back hundreds in England. Today, at Edgbaston, he’s repeated the feat to become the first Asian skipper to score a Test double hundred on English soil and across SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries.

In this process, Gill has reached unbeaten figures of 222 runs, recording India’s highest-ever individual score in Tests on English soil, surpassing legends like Sunil Gavaskar (221), Rahul Dravid (217), and Sachin Tendulkar (193).

Coming into this England tour as a young captain, Gill was heavily criticised for his low average of 26 on English soil. But he has played a captain’s knock, staying on the crease while the wickets on the other end continue to fall, while naming more records to his name.

More to follow…

