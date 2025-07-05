News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Shubman Gill ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test Sunil Gavaskar
indian-cricket-team

Shubman Gill Goes Past Legends, Breaks THIS Record in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: July 5, 2025
1 min read

Shubman Gill scored 269 runs in the first innings.

Shubman Gill ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test Sunil Gavaskar

Shubman Gill became the Indian batter and captain with the highest aggregate runs in a Test match. He achieved the historic milestone on the fourth day of the ongoing second Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, July 5. Gill surpassed the previous best of 344 by Sunil Gavaskar against the West Indies in 1971, where the latter scored 124 and 220 runs in the first and second innings, respectively.

Shubman Gill Enters Elite List of Batters

The right-hand batter registered his maiden double century in Test cricket in the first innings, where he was dismissed for 269 runs. He followed up with a fifty in the second innings, improving his numbers in the ongoing five-match series. He has now joined the elite list of players, including Gavaskar (344), VVS Laxman (340), Sourav Ganguly (330), and Virender Sehwag (319), who scored 300+ runs in an innings.

ALSO READ

Earlier in the Test match, the 25-year-old broke Mohammed Azharuddin’s 34-year-old record for the highest individual score by an Indian captain in England in the first innings. He surpassed Azhar’s 179 at Old Trafford in 1990, becoming the first captain to score a double hundred in Tests in England.

More to follow…

ENG vs IND 2025
India
Shubman Gill
Sunil Gavaskar
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

Related posts

Nat Sciver Brunt ENG W vs IND W 3rd T20I ENG vs IND 2025 Tammy Beaumont

England Captain to Miss Remainder of Five-Match Series Against India, ECB Names Replacement

6:24 pm
Aditya Ighe

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes Fastest Hundred in U19 ODIs Against England in Worcester

Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored 143 runs off 78 deliveries in the fourth Youth ODI against England.
5:49 pm
Amogh Bodas
Mohammed Siraj ENG vs IND 2nd Test Arshdeep Singh

‘I Believe in Myself and Jassi Bhai’ – Star India Pacer Updates Viral Mohammed Siraj Quote After Stunning Edgbaston Six-Fer

India lead by 244 runs at the end of Day 3.
1:56 pm
Aditya Ighe
‘I Don’t Get Regular Chances’ – Akash Deep Opens Up on Playing Second Fiddle After Heroics in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

‘I Don’t Get Regular Chances’ – India Pacer Opens Up on Playing Second Fiddle After Heroics in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

12:55 am
Chandra Moulee Das
mohammed siraj 6-70 eng vs ind 2nd test day 3

Mohammed Siraj Explains How He Dealt With Absence Of Jasprit Bumrah After Claiming 6-70 In ENG vs IND 2nd Test

The Hyderabad pacer claimed his best figures on English soil
12:18 am
Samarnath Soory
How India Legend Played a Key Role To Ensure India’s U19 Stars Got To Watch ENG vs IND 2nd Test Live

How India Legend Played a Key Role To Ensure India’s U19 Stars Got To Watch Their ‘Role Models’ during ENG vs IND 2nd Test

11:52 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.