Shubman Gill Goes Past Legends, Breaks THIS Record in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Shubman Gill scored 269 runs in the first innings.

Shubman Gill became the Indian batter and captain with the highest aggregate runs in a Test match. He achieved the historic milestone on the fourth day of the ongoing second Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, July 5. Gill surpassed the previous best of 344 by Sunil Gavaskar against the West Indies in 1971, where the latter scored 124 and 220 runs in the first and second innings, respectively.

Shubman Gill Enters Elite List of Batters

The right-hand batter registered his maiden double century in Test cricket in the first innings, where he was dismissed for 269 runs. He followed up with a fifty in the second innings, improving his numbers in the ongoing five-match series. He has now joined the elite list of players, including Gavaskar (344), VVS Laxman (340), Sourav Ganguly (330), and Virender Sehwag (319), who scored 300+ runs in an innings.

Earlier in the Test match, the 25-year-old broke Mohammed Azharuddin’s 34-year-old record for the highest individual score by an Indian captain in England in the first innings. He surpassed Azhar’s 179 at Old Trafford in 1990, becoming the first captain to score a double hundred in Tests in England.

