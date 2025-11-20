Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube Return to Mumbai for SMAT 2025 to Rediscover Form Ahead of IND vs SA T20Is

Mumbai will open their SMAT 2025 campaign against Railways on November 26.

In a major boost for defending champions Mumbai, India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Shivam Dube have confirmed their availability for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025, starting November 26.

The duo’s presence gives a significant shot in the arm for Mumbai to retain the title, while providing both batters a crucial chance to find their lost rhythm ahead of a busy international season.

Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube Return to Mumbai for SMAT 2025

According to the Times of India’s report, Mumbai chief selector Sanjay Patil said both players are primed and ready.

“I just spoke to Surya. He has confirmed his availability for Mumbai for SMAT. Dube played in practice matches organised by the Mumbai Cricket Association on Tuesday and Wednesday. He, too, will be available for the tournament,” said Patil.

The squad selection meeting is scheduled on Friday, though a key question remains unsolved – whether SKY will captain the side or will Shardul Thakur, who successfully led Mumbai in Ranji Trophy 2025-26 and secured three outright wins out of five matches.

This also marks the first time both SKY and Dube will turn out for Mumbai this season after missing the first leg of the Ranji Trophy due to international commitments. Notably, Dube had initially confirmed his availability for Mumbai’s opening Ranji Trophy encounter against Jammu & Kashmir before withdrawing due to injury. India’s chief selector Ajit Agarkar has already made it clear that international players need to play in domestic cricket when they are fit and not on international duty.

Aim To Regain Lost Rhythm Before IND vs SA T20Is

Suryakumar Yadav enters the domestic T20 competition under pressure. The 35-year-old has endured a prolonged lean patch nearly spanning over a year, except for the IPL 2025. Since the last T20 World Cup, Suryakumar has scored only 414 runs in 27 matches at a modest average of 19.71, with only two fifties. More alarmingly, his strike rate has dropped to 147.85, pretty low compared to his career strike rate of 164.41.

His Asia Cup 2025 showing was even more concerning, scoring 72 runs in six innings at 18 average and a strike rate of 101.40, highlighting his poor run in T20Is. His subsequent tour Down Under wasn’t entirely unconvincing either, as he made 84 runs across five matches against Australia, albeit at an improved strike rate of 171.42. For a player of his calibre and international responsibility, SMAT 2025 represents a vital reset before the high-octane international window ahead.

Shivam Dube, on the other hand, has also struggled massively with the bat. In his first three innings of the Asia Cup, he managed 17 runs. His explosive cameo of 33 off 22 balls in the final against arch-rivals Pakistan hinted at his latent potential. Since July 2024, Dube has accumulated 198 runs in 17 matches at 22 with a decent strike rate of 148.87. However, he has been exceptional with the ball, taking 13 wickets in 11 innings at an impressive economy rate of 8.50.

Mumbai’s campaign opens against Railways on November 26, followed by encounters against Vidarbha (November 28), Andhra (November 30), Assam (December 2), Kerala (December 4), Chhattisgarh (December 6), and concludes against Odisha (December 8). It’s a gruelling schedule that will test both players’ fitness and temperament.

India’s upcoming T20I series against South Africa begins on December 9, leading into the T20 World Cup in February, making this domestic window critical for both players to regain confidence on home soil. After the five matches against the Proteas, India will host New Zealand too.

